Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure danced the night away after the 2018 Golden Globes — wearing coordinating outfits with their lookalike teen daughters!

After Sunday’s show, Fuller House stars Loughlin, 53, and Cameron Bure, 41, hit the Netflix after party at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills with their teenage daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 18, and Natasha Bure, 19. The mothers sipped on champagne and were all smiles as they danced with their girls.

The four women joined fellow attendees in wearing black outfits and dresses to show support support Time’s Up — a new initiative that aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.

From left: Natasha Bure, Candice Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli Kevin Mazur/Getty

Cameron Bure and Bure were twinning, styling their chic wavy bobs with a deep side part and opting for black gowns with a thigh slit, though Bure’s was strapless and featured white scalloped detailing.

Loughlin and Giuannulli both opted for pants, with Loughlin wearing a plunging blazer and her daughter wearing a high-necked jumpsuit.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Both Giannulli and Bure have become famous in their own right. Beauty blogger Giannulli, who landed a spot on PEOPLE’s Ones to Watch list as the Influencer to Watch last year, already counts over 1 million subscribers on her OliviaJadeBeauty channel on YouTube. Bure has written a book, also runs a YouTube channel and competed on The Voice in 2016.

Giannulli previously told PEOPLE her mom helped spark her obsession with beauty.

“I think ever since I was young, my mom had her makeup professionally done for events,” she said. “So I would always watch makeup artists kind of sculpt her face a little bit!”

—With reporting by CHRISTINA DUGAN