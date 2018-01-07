Liev Schreiber Might Be Wearing Swim Trunks at the Golden Globes After Airline Loses His Luggage

Liev Schreiber is making a strong case for the carry-on bag.

The 50-year-old actor kept a positive attitude while announcing that he lost his luggage ahead of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, posting a photo of himself posing in swim trunks and a winter sweater.

“Bag didn’t make it on flight last night but [life] is good,” he wrote on Instagram. “Just bought a really expensive bathing suit in the gift shop to go with my winter sweater. Things are looking up. I now am in possession of exactly 4 items of clothing.”

Schreiber added, “It’s gonna be fun working the mix and match for #Globes tonight. Fingers crossed @Delta finds the rest of my clothes and I don’t have to do that tired old bow tie and bathing suit thing…”

Schreiber is nominated for the best performance by an actor in a television drama for Ray Donovan. He has played the titular character since the show’s inception in 2013 and has been nominated four previous times for the role in the Showtime hit, but has yet to take home the trophy.

Liev Schreiber and son Samuel Kai Liev Schreiber/Instagram

For the 2017 Emmy Awards, Schreiber brought along his now 9-year-old son Samuel Kai in coordinating formal attire.

“The very dapper and downright divine Kai Schreiber!!!” the proud dad captioned the moment in a picture on Instagram, in which he and his mini-me were sporting matching Isaia tuxedos.

But perhaps he’ll make a different kind of fashion statement at the Golden Globes: gift shop swimwear couture.

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.