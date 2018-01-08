Kendall Jenner Makes Her Golden Globes Debut in Black Tulle Dress

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner just made her mark on the Golden Globes red carpet.

The 22-year-old model attended her first Golden Globes awards wearing a strapless tulle dress with high-low hem that extends into a dramatic train. She accessorized with T-strap pointy-toe heels and kept her beauty look simple with a tousled hairstyle and nude lip.

Jenner was joined fellow attendees in wearing all-black outfits and dresses to support Time’s Up — a new initiative that helps fight systemic sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Over 300 actresses and female agents, writers, directors, producers and executives joined together to form the initiative, and among the many ways the organization will help change the industry, one call to action urged women to wear black at the Golden Globes.

A number of women on and off the red carpet are standing together in solitary against sexual harassment to draw attention to workplace inequality.

“This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” Longoria told the NYT of the decision to wear black. “A vast majority of the women who had been contacted and planned to attend the ceremony pledged to participate.”

She added: “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

This marks the first Golden Globes red carpet for Jenner, but she did attend last year’s afterparty alongside sister, Kylie Jenner.

