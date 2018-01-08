Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Golden Globes Acne: 'Never Let That S--- Stop You!'

Kendall Jenner attended the Golden Globes to stand in solidarity with the anti-harassment Time’s Up movement. And she wasn’t going to let the Internet bring her down on a night that was about so much more than fashion and vanity.

Social media shamers began to call out the supermodel not only for her attendance at the awards show but also her acne. However, Jenner rose above the negativity with a powerful and direct response to one of her fans that simultaneously shut down all her critics.

When one fan came out in support of Jenner, writing, “Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand,” the 22-year-old star replied, “never let that s— stop you!”

Kendall has been very open about her acne battle in the past. In 2015, she revealed that she struggled with skincare a lot in her teens, which led to low self esteem.

“Where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it. It completely ruined my self esteem. I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them,” Jenner revealed on her blog, which she announced earlier this year that she was ending. “I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face. Sure, I had crushes in high school, but I wouldn’t even think about looking at guys.”

Jenner added that as she grew up, she started to handle her acne better and found the right treatments to combat breakouts.

“What I want everyone to understand is that it’s been a process: It wasn’t anything that happened overnight. But slowly, I’m working towards not caring, and I’m just in so much of a better place about it all now that I’m older.” (She later revealed the DIY facemask she swears by to help clear her complexion — and they’re all things that you can find in your pantry.)

Jenner stood alongside Hollywood A-listers at Sunday’s red carpet blackout, selecting a black Giambattista Valli couture high-low gown featuring a full ball gown skirt, which she teamed with black patent and PVC t-strap Christian Louboutin sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry including black, gray and champagne diamond zig-zag earrings and a 10-carat gray diamond pinky ring.

She also addressed what it meant to her to attend this year’s historic Golden Globes, tweeting, “honored and humbled to be able to attend the Golden Globes with @voguemagazine . my eyes were opened and my heart is full seeing all of the men and women who were a part of this vital change! i too stand with all women #TimesUp.”

And Khloé Kardashian made sure to praise her younger sister’s look on Instagram.

“I cannot f—ing handle it! The best she’s ever looked! And she looks epic always but this is craziness,” Kardashian shared.