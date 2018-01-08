Gal Gadot Says the Golden Globes Red Carpet Blackout 'Looks So Beautiful'

At tonight’s 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, stars are taking a stand against sexual harassment and inequality in the entertainment industry by wearing all-black on the red carpet as part of the Time’s Up movement. And many stars have shared their excitement about the impactful sartorial statement, including Wonder Woman star and presenter Gal Gadot.

“This is wonderful,” the star said on the red carpet. “We should all wear black always… it just looks so beautiful.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Other actors who sported black on the red carpet to show their solidarity against discrimination everywhere were also vocal about the red carpet blackout.

“I think a lot of people talking about wearing black, it can be construed as a somber color,” Golden Globe nominee Alison Brie said. “But actually the atmosphere is so celebratory and powerful. That’s what I’m all about baby!”

More than 300 people in the entertainment industry signed on to the Time’s Up initiative (spearheaded by Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria and more) to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces. It has raised more than $15 million for a legal defense fund for people who have experienced workplace harassment and encourages people everywhere to wear black to display unity and power.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.