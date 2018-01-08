Editors Pick Our Favorite Fashion Highlights at the 2018 Golden Globes

This year stars decided to make a major fashion statement – and a powerful one at that – by all wearing black outfits. To show their support of the newly launched Time’s Up movement, they decided to wear the shade as a sign of solidarity against the epidemic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

But the all-black dress code didn’t limit the stars when it came to their style. In addition to wearing beautiful fashion, stars also took the opportunity to get creative and meaningful with their style choices. From the women who opted to wear pants instead of dresses, to the nail polish blackout seen on women and men, these are the style moments that got us talking.

Alison Brie’s Pants Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: I always admire stars who forgo glamorous gowns for a structured pantsuit on the red carpet (and many stars did on Sunday night!), but I especially loved Alison’s reason for choosing a bustier-style jumpsuit with attached full skirt. “Tonight is about women wearing the pants, so I chose to literally wear the pants,” the nominee for GLOW said on the red carpet. Incorporating both a skirt and pants into her look was a great way to give feminine and masculine nods into one outfit.

RELATED: All the Stars Who Wore Black to the Golden Globes

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Debra Messing’s Black Polish Sara De Boer/startraks

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: The all-black movement on the Golden Globes red carpet made more of a powerful impact than I ever could have expected. I especially loved seeing stars like Debra Messing (among others) who carried over the black theme to their nails by opting for a bold black polish that continued to show their support for the Time’s Up movement.

RELATED: All the Stars Who Changed for the Afterparties (and All the Other Dresses You Didn’t See – but Can’t Miss!)

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter, Simone honored as first ‘Golden Globe Ambassador’ ­ ‘[It] Makes Me So Happy’

Connie Britton’s Sweater David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor: As if I needed another reason to love Connie Britton. The star took the night’s black dress code a step further by pairing her Max Mara skirt with her own sweater embroidered with “Poverty is sexist,” weaving an additional message for the fight for equality into her look. The Lingua Franca sweater benefits the One Campaign, which is an organization of more than eight million people around the world taking action to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa. You can purchase a Time’s Up sweater here, and learn more about and donate to the One Campaign here.

RELATED: The Night’s Most Meaningful Beauty Moments

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Tracee Ellis-Ross’ Turban

Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: On a night when spectators such as myself expected to see several Golden Globes attendees wear black to call attention to the Time’s Up movement, it was unclear whether they’d too follow suit with hair and makeup that was also statement-making. By topping off her look with a turban, Tracee Ellis Ross ensured that, whether she had the mic or not, her entire head-to-toe look reiterated her devotion to tonight’s cause.

RELATED: All the Women Who Went to the Golden Globes Together

Oprah and Gayle’s Behind-the-Scenes Silliness Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: Oprah (pictured, center, with best friend Gayle King and director Ava DuVernay) gave an incredibly powerful speech that really said it all about the Time’s Up movement. Almost equally powerful to me was what she didn’t say, but showed in a series of silly getting-ready Instagram posts with King: the importance of female friendship. She and her longtime BFF, two of the most respected women in media, got candid at dress fittings, hair appointments and more, showing that achieving anything is possible when you’ve got a good friend by your side.

Gettin’ready for the #GoldenGlobes! A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jan 6, 2018 at 1:51pm PST

RELATED: Seeing Red: The Powerful Lipstick Shade Everyone Wore on the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Time’s Up Accessories Shutterstock; Getty (2)

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Not only did Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern and Alison Brie wear all-black gowns to stand in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement, but they doubled down on the cause with a statement-making piece of jewelry. Dern and Brie (both in Bulgari timepieces) confirmed on Instagram that they were wearing watches to symbolize the Time’s Up cause and what it stands for.

RELATED: The Golden Globes Fashion Trends Beyond All-Black

Diane Kruger’s Cape Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: As if her black dress didn’t make enough of a statement, Diane Kruger topped it off with a beaded cape that gave off total superhero vibes (as did these stars). Because there’s nothing greater than standing in solidarity for the Time’s Up movement than channeling a hero at the same time.

SaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSave