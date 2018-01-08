Connie Britton Wears Her Own 'Poverty Is Sexist' Sweater to Golden Globes

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Celebrities chose to wear black to the 2018 Golden Globes as a way to show their support of the Time’s Up movement, an initiative that helps fight systemic sexual harassment in Hollywood. Among the many stars standing in solidarity with women who experience sexual harassment, Connie Britton chose to highlight another powerful organization with her embroidered black sweater.

The star of the upcoming TV show 9-1-1 attended the show wearing a Lingua Franca sweater embroidered with the message, “Poverty Is Sexist” – a decision which her stylist Erica Cloud tells PeopleStyle was all Britton’s idea.

“I don’t want to take credit for that,” Cloud tells PeopleStyle about Britton wearing her own sweater. “I fully support that move because I think that’s what this is about, right? The more I thought I about it, I thought it was genius and brilliant and I thought, this is the conversation we’re supposed to be having. It’s not really about the clothing, it’s really about the message.”

The sweater promoted the One campaign, an organization that takes action to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa. “Nowhere on earth do women have as many opportunities as men. Nowhere. But for girls and women in the poorest countries, that inequality is amplified,” the website explains.

Britton posted a photo of her outfit on Instagram, explaining her decision to wear the sweater. “My sweater says ‘Poverty is sexist’ and we dressed in black to acknowledge that it is time for all of us, men and women, to empower ourselves with equality,” she wrote. “My hope is that this movement will now reach the grass roots, the small towns, the villages near and far, where women have been silenced, without resources, in the face of gender disparity. We are all stronger when we work together with respect and understanding. Strong women equal strong families, economies, and communities. Everywhere.”

“It’s a cause that is very true to her heart about helping women in third-world countries,” Cloud explains. “And she’s involved in a lot of work with that. And what better platform if we’re talking about equality and not having sexual harassment and the treatment of women than it is to bring up other areas as well that people are less informed on.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Cloud helped Britton style the sweater with a Max Mara taffeta ballgown skirt and accessorized the look with items from female designers. She chose Graziela Gems earrings, a ring by Rona Pfeiffer, black sandals from Jimmy Choo and clutch by Tyler Ellis.

“The fact that we are trying to keep the conversation about the issues in the world, there is a way to pay respect to that, instead of just going to a party,” Cloud explains. “There is a combination of fun and focus [to her outfit].”

-Reporting by Sharon Kanter