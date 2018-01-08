Chrissy Metz's Stylist Says She Switched Her Golden Globes Dress to Stand in Solidarity

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Golden Globes nominee Chrissy Metz has been very vocal about her love of color on the red carpet, but it was important for the This Is Us star to stand in solidarity with her fellow actors supporting the Time’s Up movement against harassment by wearing an all black look to this year’s awards show.

Metz collaborated closely with stylist Penny Lovell and the designers at Sachin & Babi on her custom off-the-shoulder velvet gown which featured a black sequin wrap and hand beaded crystal brooch. They styled the look with Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, Hueb earrings and Le Vian bracelets, and of course, a powerful Time’s Up pin.

“We actually had another dress scheduled before this [Time’s Up] happened, but we did a last minute switch,” Lovell told PEOPLE, adding that the team at Sachin & Babi made the dress for Metz over the holidays. “They were just fantastic. We actually made it all black. It wasn’t originally going to be all black. The embellishment was going to be a different color, but we switched. They were perfect and came through for us.”

Lovell added that Metz was very involved in the customization of her look.

“It was originally long, and we decided we wanted it shorten it,” she shared. “We very much created this dress around Chrissy and what Chrissy likes and we tailor it to her, in every way, design-wise and physically. We decided we wanted to go a little shorter and we wanted to see the shoe. It felt like a good moment to do that, a little more modern. I really worked with her and with how she feels, as I do with all my clients.”

And above all the actress wanted to support the Time’s Up cause, which is bringing awareness and funding to the issue of sexual harassment, inequality and discrimination in all workplaces.

“Chrissy is a very confident and fantastic person,” Lovell said. “I think the thing that was really important to her was that she was in solidarity with the other women and that we were all on the same page and it was never a question about her wearing black. It was really a great thing to do — we really enjoyed it.”

On the red carpet Metz told E! that she connects deeply with her character Kate on This Is Us, and hopes other people learn from Kate’s strength.

“I think that so many people feel inadequate in some way as Kate does,” Metz said. “She feels in the shadows of her brothers for so long and people can relate to that because we are meant for something bigger, better, greater but we’re not always taught that.”