Chris Zylka has nothing but praise for his fiancée Paris Hilton.

“I’m absolutely thrilled,” The Leftovers star tells PEOPLE of his engagement at HBO’s Golden Globe Awards Party at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday.

“I met the woman of my dreams and she said, ‘Yes,'” he adds.

And Hilton couldn’t agree more.

“I’ve never been happier,” she shares with PEOPLE while standing by her guy on the red carpet. “I found my dream man.”

The former The Simple Life star, 36, got engaged at the end of 2017 to the 32-year-old actor, after Zylka popped the question in Aspen, Colorado, during a ski trip, PEOPLE confirmed. And he sealed the deal with a fairytale ring.

Hilton’s $2 million, 20-carat diamond made its red carpet debut Sunday night. It sparkled on top of a pair of lace gloves which she wore to accessorize her sheer Elie Madi gown.

“Never underestimate the importance of having a person in your life who can always make you smile & feel unconditionally & truly loved every waking moment of your life… 😍😍 #TrueLove💯,” Hilton captioned a photo on Instagram.

Right after her engagement, Hilton opened up about the romantic proposal exclusively to PEOPLE.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” she shared. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

She continued, “I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!”

After the Golden Globe Awards, Hilton also tells PEOPLE that in addition to planning for her wedding, 2018 will be filled with “business and music” for her.

“I travel all the time so it’s good to be back in LA for a little bit,” she explains. “I have my new TV show coming out on Vice, and mostly it’s business and music.”

On Sunday night the heiress’ mother, Kathy Hilton, revealed to PEOPLE that she was “beyond excited” about her daughter’s engagement, while also confidentially saying her daughter wouldn’t be a bridezilla.

“She’s easy,” Kathy, 58, told PEOPLE at Amazon Golden Globes after party. “At Nicky’s wedding, Nicky and Paris were the easiest ones there.”

Nicky Hilton married English banking heir James Rothschild in a 2015 wedding ceremony held at Kensington Palace. The two share two children together: Lily Grace Victoria, 1, and the latest addition, 1-month-old daughter Teddy Marilyn.

“It’s going to be such a great year,” Kathy gushed. “I have a new grandbaby, my son is engaged and now Paris!”

Paris’ brother Barron proposed to socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff in September.

Paris and Zylka first met at an Oscars party eight years ago, but the pair didn’t reconnect until two years back. Hilton made their relationship social media official in February of last year with a loved-up Instagram post.

“Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out,” Zylka previously told PEOPLE. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.