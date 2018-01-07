This year, the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards is also a platform for solidarity and empowerment. And stars are kicking things off by showing just that.

Celebs usually share behind-the-scenes peeks at their pre-red carpet getting ready sessions, but for this year’s Golden Globes, stars are taking the moment as an opportunity to spread the message of why actors and actresses will be wearing black and supporting the Time’s Up movement. Stars like Reese Witherspoon, America Ferrera and Eva Longoria spearheaded the cause, urging women and men to band together to make a statement against the epidemic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Check out how tonight’s nominees and presenters are getting ready before the show, plus see them spread their message of #whywewearblack leading up to this historic red carpet.

RELATED: Actresses Are Wearing Black to the Golden Globes to Protest Sexual Harassment

Allison Williams

While getting her hair and makeup done for the award show, the Get Out star wore a black Time’s Up t-shirt and shared her excitement for the major movement happening on the carpet.

“Today is a really exciting day. Golden Globes x #TimesUp here we come. Go to TimesUpNow.com to donate to the legal defense fund – or if you are in need of legal defense yourself – because we need to stand up for and with each other now and forever,” the star said on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter, Simone honored as first ‘Golden Globe Ambassador’ ­ ‘[It] Makes Me So Happy’

America Ferrera

America Ferrera is one of the main stars organizing the Time’s Up movement, and she encouraged all her fans to also wear black today in support of the cause. “I wear black because I believe that every woman everywhere has a voice, has power and deserves to live with safety and with dignity. So join me, join us. Wear black wherever you are,” she said.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Tracee Ellis Ross

As another trailblazer in the Time’s Up campaign, Ross took a moment for a mini dance session while getting her hair curled (and of course, wearing her Time’s Up tee) to Pink’s hit “What About Us?”

“TIME’S UP ~ can’t wait to stand in solidarity with my sisters on the carpet and around the globe! #timesup#whywewearblack,” she captioned the video.

Salma Hayek

Hayek’s been wearing black this past week in anticipation for the all-black movement at the Golden Globes tonight, and shared a reminder before the show to let the world know why.

“I was wearing black on Thursday and yes I’m wearing black today – not out of mourning but out of an awakening #timesup Me vestí de negro el Jueves pasado y me voy a poner negro otra vez hoy – no por duelo sino por un despertar,” she said.

Common

Stylist Micaela Erlanger shared the reason why Common would be wearing a tiny dragonfly pin on his suit to the Golden Globes. “The dragonfly, in almost every part of the world symbolizes change and change in perspective #timesup@timesupnow,” she said.

Nick and Joe Jonas

Nick Jonas/Instagram

The first time Golden Globe nominee is standing in solidarity with the women tonight by wearing black and shared a shot of his Time’s Up pin, black cufflinks and a glass of champagne. Soon after, Nick’s older brother Joe posted a Boomerang of the two giving each other their final touchups in their all-black tuxedos before heading out to the red carpet.

Susan Sarandon

Instead of sharing a photo of herself getting glammed for the Globes, Sarandon posted a makeup-free selfie from bed this morning and shared her message of solidarity with the Time’s Up movement. “Today I will wear black in solidarity and gratitude with all women in all industries, acknowledging our mutual power and vulnerability. #TimesUp on silence, on imbalance of power, on inaction,” Sarandon said.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake showing his support for Time’s Up with wife Jessica Biel wearing full black and his own Time’s Up pin. “Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot! #TIMESUP #whywewearblack,” Timberlake said.

On the way to the red carpet, Biel snapped a quick selfie in her lace black gown to show off her jewels from Bulgari. “Just me and a bunch of my sparkly best friends cruising to the #goldenglobes,” she said. “Thank you to @bulgariofficial for making me shine!”

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.