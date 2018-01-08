Stars Who Are Wearing Black to Support the #TimesUp Movement from Afar

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet looks a bit different than it has in years past. In an effort to make a statement against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond, a number of stars are wearing black dresses and outfits to support the Time’s Up movement. Celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Meryl Streep and more spearheaded the movement and encouraged others to support the cause by wearing black to the show.

But the Time’s Up initiative isn’t just confined to the carpet. A number of celebrities who aren’t attending the Golden Globes showed their support by wearing black Sunday. Jennifer Lopez wore black in Puerto Rico, Gabrielle Union supported the cause from Miami and even a sick Anne Hathaway threw on a black dress to show her solitary from home.

Earlier today at a press conference in Puerto Rico, Jennifer Lopez, acknowledged her support of the Time’s Up movement.

“Today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, and a lot of the women, with hashtag Time’s Up, are standing up for equality — to be treated equally and for sexual harassment,” Lopez said in a video she posted to Instagram. “And I stand here in black today doing the same from far away. And it’s the same thing here in Puerto Rico — we want to be treated equally.”

Anne Hathaway, a three-time nominee and 2013 winner for her role in Les Misérables, is sick in bed, but she showed her solidarity by wearing a black maxi dress. “In solidarity from my sick bed,” Hathaway captioned her pic.

Gabrielle Union is currently wearing a black hoodie in Miami Beach, and shared a selfie explaining why. “This year marked the 25th anniversary of my rape. #MeToo I know I am not alone. Together we can eradicate sexual violence, harassment and abuse,” she wrote. “Together we can have true equality. Together we can dismantle white supremacy and racism. Together we can center the voices of the most marginalized among us. Together we can acknowledge the jig is up and it’s BEEN time for monumental sweeping change. #TimesUpNow”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Hilary Duff posted a photo wearing a black zip-up sweater and wrote that she is wearing black “for every woman or man who has dealt with or is dealing with harassment of any kind.”

Bryce Dallas Howard is standing together with the ladies on the Golden Globes red carpet showing her black turtleneck in an Instagram photo.

Zoë Saldana watched red carpet coverage from home in a black tank top and wrote on Instagram: “Women are important. Not hollywood women, not younger women, not lighter, or darker, or bigger, or smaller, or greater, or smarter, or weaker, stronger…. but women. Just women. Women. We matter and we need our voices to be heard. We need to put an end to abuse, sexual harassment, inequality. And we can only do that if we stand together and speak up. #whywewearblack #timesup”

Times up on the imbalance of power between women and men in the workforce. Wearing black today to stand in solidarity. #timesup #WhyIWearBlack pic.twitter.com/9xhLkEDjiB — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2018

Model Karlie Kloss wore a black turtleneck to stand in solidarity and wrote that “Time’s up on the imbalance of power between women and men in the workforce.”

And finally, Courtney Love had a viewing party with friends, including the creative director of Moschino, Jeremy Scott, with many wearing Time’s Up T-shirts and pins (which you can purchase here).