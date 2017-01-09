Tracee Ellis Ross, who won her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV comedy for her performance in Black-ish, stepped out on the carpet wearing a strapless Zuhair Murad Couture cage dress. But what really made jaws drop was her bold jewelry choice for the evening.

The 44-year-old actress showed off her fingers filled with gorgeous, bold rings (one on each finger, with 10 in total!) by multiple designers, including Yeprem Jewellery. Other than the rings, the star stuck with an otherwise simple accessories style, steering clear of wearing any necklaces, bracelets or even earrings.

“You know what happened? I flew to New York and I had them cover me in snow!” Ellis Ross joked with PEOPLE about her jewelry choice for the evening.

And it sounds like the star doesn’t want to give back the fancy pieces anytime soon – but for good reason!

“I’m hoping to abscond with them and buy a house,” Ellis Ross said. “I think I will hock them and give all the money to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. It’s that kind of year, folks.”

