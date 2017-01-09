There are so many gorgeous gowns on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, but three women, Evan Rachel Wood, Octavia Spencer and Kathryn Hahn, eschewed the dramatic dresses in favor of sleek suits, and we’re particularly loving their nontraditional looks (and the reasons behind them!).

First up is Wood, who selected a custom Altuzarra suit and said she switched her go-to Golden Globes look this year for a number of special reasons. “This is my third nomination, I’ve been to the Globes six times and I’ve worn a dress every time and I love dresses,” she told E!. “I’m not trying to protest dresses but I wanted to make sure that young girls and women knew that they aren’t a requirement and that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to — to just be yourself because your worth is more than that.”

And she paid respect to some gender-bending icons in the process. “So I said this year I’m going as homage to Marlene Dietrich and David Bowie. Because it’s his birthday [today].”

Spencer chose an expertly tailored navy blue Laura Basci suit with shiny, metallic lapel and racing stripe detail along the pant. She paired her sleek look with some absolutely standout accessories. She wore matching deep blue platform sandals with eye-catching drop earrings and a 40 carat (yes, you read that right) Lorraine Schwartz emerald ring (which she told E!, is her birthstone, so she’s going to try to convince Schwartz to let her keep it after tonight!).

And finally, Hahn had the sexiest suit look of the night in a black three-piece design with a wide-leg pant, strong-shouldered jacket and exposed bandeau bra peeking out underneath. She kept her beauty look relaxed with loose, messy waves.

What do you think of suits on the red carpet?