Sarah Jessica Parker honored the late Carrie Fisher in the most fashionable way.

The 51-year-old actress gave a subtle nod to the late Star Wars actress as she graced the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards with a very Princess Leia-esque hairstyle.

“I didn’t mean for that, perhaps it was in my subconscious,” Parker told NBC’s Natalie Morales. “There’s actually a photograph of my mother wearing her hair like this.”

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN , or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

She added: “And though we didn’t think we were gonna do this, this ended up being what we did, so perhaps it’s a tiny little nod at a very grand person.”

The actress wore a white gown with cut-outs at the shoulders. She topped off the look with large braids wrapped across her head in a style resembling Princess Leia’s iconic buns.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Fisher died on Dec. 27 at age 60. Fisher had been hospitalized for four days after suffering a heart attack while flying from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23. He mother, Singin’ in the Rain icon Debbie Reynolds, died at the age of 84 a day later, on Dec. 28.

Parker is nominated for best performance by an actress in a TV series, musical or comedy for her role in Divorce.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.