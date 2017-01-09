Reese Witherspoon Brings Yellow Back to Golden Globes Carpet After 10 Years

Truth be told, yellow isn’t the easiest color to pull off. But for Reese Witherspoon, wearing the bright sunny hue has become second nature.

The Golden Globes presenter stepped out on the red carpet tonight wearing what she called a true Witherspoon-appropriate “classic Hollywood look” on Instagram – a pale yellow gown with a thigh-high slit up the front, accessorized with a gold floral jeweled choker necklace and soft, simple makeup by Molly R. Stern.

This look could quite possibly be the 40-year-old star’s nod to the 10 year anniversary of her Golden Globes cocktail dress that’s been regarded as one of the best Globes looks of 2007.

Two days before the show, Witherspoon even Instagrammed a #FBF shot of her 2007 look with the caption, “#FBF to the 2007 #GoldenGlobes in @ninaricci by @olivertheyskens ✨ Good luck to all of this year’s nominees!” Perhaps she was giving us a subtle hint to what this year’s look would be inspired by?

#FBF to the 2007 #GoldenGlobes in @ninaricci by @oliviertheyskens ✨ Good luck to all of this year's nominees! 💫🌍 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:57am PST

In 2007, Witherspoon made her statement-making return to the red carpet post-divorce from ex-husband Ryan Phillippe in a bright yellow Nina Ricci cocktail dress, red Brian Atwood sandals and new bangs.

And there’s no denying that the star looks just as stunning in this bold shade today as she did 10 years ago.

