There’s rarely a red carpet Priyanka Chopra graces in which she doesn’t completely bring it in the makeup department, and tonight’s Golden Globes look didn’t disappoint.

The Quantico star, who presented at the show, enlisted makeup artist Stephanie Brooke Barnes for her bold eyes and berry lips, and we caught up with the makeup artist to get all the details on her glam look and exclusive behind-the-scenes photos.

The overall approach? “We really wanted her eyes to shine tonight and for her bold, dark lip to stand-out,” Barnes told PeopleStyle. “I work with Priyanka everyday, and it’s always a party!”

First Barnes prepped the skin with RéVive’s Moisturizing Renewal Eye Cream and Laura Mercier Infusion de Rose Nourishing Créme for hydration. Then she used just a few dots of the Laura Mercier Candleglow Concealer and Highlighter to brighten her under eyes, plus the Laura Mercier Candleglow Soft Luminous Foundation and Translucent Loose Setting Powder to create a barely-there base that had the star’s skin looking as natural as ever.

Then, to create what Barnes called a “party” eye for the evening, she first reached for soft copper and sand shimmer shades to tap on the lid from Laura Mercier’s Eye Art Caviar Palette. But to really amp up Chopra’s glitter game, Barnes layered a gold liquid metal eye shadow from Stila at the center of the lid. For added drama, she smoked out the crease and lower lash line with a deep brown hue from another Laura Mercier palette.

When it came to her lip choice, Barnes said, “Priyanka wanted to do a bold, nighttime lip for the evening, as [we] haven’t done a dark lip on the red carpet recently.” To achieve the look, she combined Laura Mercier’s Velour Lovers Lip Colour in the shades ‘An Affair’ and ‘Seduction’ to create Chopra’s perfect, custom deep berry shade.

And it’s no surprise she went for a bold hue. “Over time I’ve realized my big lips are an asset,” the actress told PeopleStyle recently. “People think I got a lip job, but it’s genetics. Now I really enjoy playing with lip colors.”

