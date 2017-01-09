Pharrell Williams has long proved that he’ll never hit a major red carpet without an equally major hat moment. And for this year’s Golden Globe Awards, that holds true.

However, it wasn’t exactly the hat you’d expect from the star. Instead of sporting his signature top hat, Williams, who is nominated for an award for Best Original Score for Hidden Figures, switched things up with a classic black beanie, marking what might be the first winter-ready accessory to grace the Globes carpet. And of course, it’s not just any beanie. Williams went for a black Chanel topper, with the white Chanel logo front and center.

Williams paired the bold accessory with a crisp white suit, black tie, and of course tons of bling, including rosary beads and a stack of beaded bracelets.

The musician famously wore a Canadian Mountie hat at the 2014 Grammy Awards. That same year he was named “Hat Person of the Year,” an honor which he clearly takes very seriously.

