Since her father died in 2009, Paris Jackson has been pretty successfully living her life well out of the public eye, slowly but steadily building her modeling and acting career, quietly accumulating a very impressive collection of tiny tattoos all over her hands and arms and expertly painting her godfather Macaulay Culkin’s toenails. But now that she’s turned 18, we’re about to see a whole lot more of the aspiring silver screen star who just made her red carpet debut at the InStyle Golden Globes after party.

For the Hollywood affair, the celebrity scion was styled by Sonia Young who chose a dress from Tadashi Shoji that gives a grown up take on Paris’ wild child aesthetic. MJ’s daughter wore a black floral crinkle chiffon sleeveless gown with an open back, lace insets, and all-over explosive multi-colored floral motif from the brand’s Resort 2017 Collection. She paired the look with a Helorocha gold chain mail clutch festooned with dangly star and mood pendants which matched her thick band rings and dangly peace sign bracelet.

RELATED PHOTOS: Paris Jackson Pays Tribute to Dad Michael Jackson with New Tattoo Featuring Dangerous Cover Art

To balance out the bold print of her gown, Paris kept her beauty look super simple with minimal makeup, relegated to just a wash of shimmery gold shadow across her lids and a pale, nude lip, and styling her blonde bob straight and sleek.

@sofiarichie ur hot A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:34am PST

RELATED PHOTOS: The Golden Globes Outfits You Didn’t See (but Can’t Miss!)

In the wee hours of the morning, the model also shared a few choice snaps on social media, appropriately captioning a shot of her on the red carpet with a handful of flower emojis, “🌻🌺🌷🌼🌹🌸” as well as sharing an image of her and lifelong friend Sofia Richie and writing, “ur hot.” And if you can’t get enough of the heir to the King of Pop’s throne, we have good news because Paris is already slated to appear on three major entertainment and fashion magazines in the months ahead. In other words, if you thought Bella Hadid had one hell of a breakout year scoring covers left and right, she’s got nothing on Paris in 2K17.

What do you think of Paris’s first red carpet appearance? Do you like her gown? Sound off below!