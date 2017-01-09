The fashion fun never ends during awards season! Just because the show is over, doesn’t mean there aren’t other glamorous red carpet looks to look forward to. (Remember: One outfit is just never enough for the stars during Golden Globes weekend.

Minutes after the final award of the evening was announced, stars run off to the after parties where they (of course) don new dresses. Check out some of our favorite dress swaps of the evening below, and make sure to check out everyone’s after party looks here.

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

To hit the red carpet (and accept her win for Best Actress in a TV comedy for Black-ish), Tracee Ellis Ross wore this sparkling silver Zuhair Murad Couture dress, but what really stole the show were her accessories. The actress sported rings on each finger (10 in total!) from the jewelry brands Yeprem and Kavant&Sharart.

For the InStyle afterparty, the actress slipped on a gathered chartreuse Paule Ka gown and Pasquale Bruni earrings – a fitting look to go with her main accessory, her Golden Globe!

NAOMIE HARRIS

This best supporting actress nominee was one of our top editors’ picks of the night on the Globes red carpet, where she wore a custom platinum Armani Privé gown with crystal embroidery and Tiffany & Co. jewels. For her second look of the night, Harris went for some more drama, wearing this ballgown with a sequin bodice, stripes and swirls, plus a sparkling necklace and Edie Parker clutch at the InStyle party.

NAOMI CAMPBELL

For both the award show and afterparty, both of Campbell’s gowns featured high slits, flowing trains and pale lavender hues. At the show, the supermodel wore a structured lavender Atelier Versace dress with a woven bodice and sequin pleats, that few other women could ever pull off. Then she changed into a more ethereal style half-lavender, half-beige gown with a sash that combines the two to the Netflix/Weinstein Co. party.

JANELLE MONÁE

This star never strays away from bold patterns, shapes and designs on the red carpet, and yet again, last night Monáe didn’t disappoint. First she wore a custom Armani Privé black sequin, wide neck bodysuit dress featuring a white gathered skirt of silk taffeta covered in a oversize polka dot paillettes. “I’m just thankful to Giorgio Armani for doing this custom for me, we designed it and they really did make it come to life,” Monáe said on the red carpet.

Then at the InStyle party, the star stayed true to the black-and-white color palette, but this time, wore a strapless sequin column with vertical black and white stripes, a black-and-white box clutch and a thick black choker.

CHRISSY TEIGEN

The star wore a bronze and gold floral lace Marchesa gown with a large fishtail and big burgundy earrings when she attended the Globes with husband John Legend, but then revealed some more cleavage in a low neck sheer black J Mendel dress with a matching choker and button earrings.

CAITRIONA BALFE

The 37-year-old model and actress selected a strapless navy-and-red Delpozo gown with a floral embellishment at the waist for the Golden Globes red carpet. At the InStyle afterparty, Balfe turned up the glam factor, took down her hair and wore a low-cut, belted metallic silver dress with large statement earrings.

What was your favorite outfit change of the night? Share your thoughts with us below.