Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer’s 2017 Golden Globes red carpet look was shocking for two reasons. First, she joined the lady suit movement by wearing a navy tuxedo on the carpet, then she accessorized it with a blinding 40-carat Lorraine Schwartz emerald ring.

When she stopped by to chat with PEOPLE on the red carpet she joked that she was wearing her house payments on her ears with her dangly earrings.

While she certainly has her style aesthetic down these days, she brought up her first-ever red carpet appearance, which, you guessed it, was way, way less glamorous.

She made her red carpet debut at the premiere of Big Mama’s House in 2000 and instead of striking her fiercest pose, she had to hobble as best she could down the carpet. “I had started taking taekwondo classes and I didn’t get to walk it, because, you know, I was in a sparring class and I got kicked in the knee by a 9-year-old so I couldn’t walk too far,” she told PEOPLE.

Luckily these days, she’s standing tall (and ultra-stylish!).

