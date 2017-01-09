At Sunday night’s Golden Globe awards, Nicole Kidman continued her reign as a red carpet queen, opting for a metallic, sequin encrusted Alexander McQueen gown with statement sleeves and equally dazzling hair and makeup. And because we needed to know exactly how to re-create her look, we tapped her pros — who shared their secrets.

Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury tells PeopleStyle of the inspiration behind her makeup look, “Her look is dreamy, ethereal, and has a little bit of a rock chick kind of edge to it. She’s wearing a beautiful Alexander McQueen dress that’s tulle and silver, its dreamy.”

To prep Kidman’s skin, Tilbury applied her new sheet mask, which launches next month, and she describes as an “instant celebrity facial.” Then, she applied her Magic Cream, followed by her Magic Foundation.

Next, the pro filled in Kidman’s eyebrows with a brow gel, before moving onto her eye shadow. First up? The champagne shade from her Uptown Girl eye shadow palette, followed by the minky grey shade all over her lids and underneath her lower lash lines.

Then, in order to create the metallic sheen on Kidman’s lids, Tilbury used the glittery silver shade from her The Rock Chick palette, applying it all over the lid using her fingers. “It really plays with the light and picks up the light really beautifully,” she says, adding that she then added a wing with a charcoal grey eye liner, and lined her waterlines with a shimmery brown pencil.

To top it all off, Tilbury added a few swipes of Full Fat mascara, a bit of contour on her cheeks and temples, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. On her lips? “Kidman’s Kiss — a color that I specifically mixed for her. It’s her favorite lipstick,” Tilbury says.

For her hair, hairstylist Kylee Heath also went for an ethereal and rock-and-roll vibe, creating loose waves that she pulled back into a woven half-updo. “I started working a low, messy bun with a criss-cross effect on top that had a fishtail feel to it,” Heath says, adding that she first used Lenor Greyl mousse before blowing the star’s hair dry and using a curling iron to create texture. “When we got halfway through, everyone in the room agreed that we should stop! It was perfect half-up, half down. The loose pieces were just the edge we needed.”

Tilbury tells PeopleStyle that the star “loved” her look — and according to Heath, Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, approved as well. Heath says, “When her hair was finished and Nicole was getting into her dress, her husband Keith came in for a quickie hair touch-up himself. And when he saw Nicole, he looked at Charlotte [Tilbury] and me and said, ‘Nice job, girls!'”

Did you love her look? Sound off below.