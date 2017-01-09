Mandy Moore is having a major moment. She’s starring in the mega-hit This Is Us and made her Golden Globes comeback in one stop-and-stare, dramatic, plunging gown.

She last walked the carpet in 2011, and made her mark this year by choosing a show-stopping Naeem Khan gown with one over-the-top detail after the next. It features a neckline so low we don’t want to know how much double-sided tape was involved. Plus, it has a body-skimming Grecian-style design that hugs her curves in all the right places. The design also features a sheer cape for added dramatic effect.

When asked on the E! red carpet if she ever met the designer, Naeem Khan, himself she says she hasn’t, but gave him a sweet shoutout. “I’ve never met him [Naeem Khan]… Hi, Naeem. Your dress is beautiful.”

As for her beauty look, she sported soft waves tucked behind her ears. She added some drama with to her makeup look with smoky dark eye makeup (which included miles-long lashes!).

Moore’s attending tonight for her nomination in the Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie category (and found out about it from her TV hubby!).

She told Ryan Seacrest, “I was home, I was awake and I was getting ready to make coffee and my phone lit up with a text from Milo [Ventimiglia], my costar saying ‘Congratulations!’ and I was like ‘What? Did the show get nominated?’ And then he didn’t answer me back, so I frantically started looking online and saw the news there.”

