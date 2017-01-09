Go Inside Mandy Moore's Prep for Her 'Understated-Sexy' Golden Globes Look (Exclusive)

This Is Us star Mandy Moore has been on the scene since 1999, but she’s been keeping a low profile – that is, until her runaway hit show This Is Us catapulted her back into the spotlight. So for her appearance at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night, her stylist wanted to make sure she’d make a memorable entrance.

“She’s back on the scene and we wanted to do a grand moment for her,” her stylist Erica Cloud tells PeopleStyle. “This Naeem Khan dress was one of the very first things I called in. The moment we tried it on she got a little sparkle in her eye, her whole demeanor changed.” Moore’s glam squad gave us the scoop on Moore’s whole look, which was inspired by Lauren Hutton at the 1975 Oscars. “We wanted to do a little bit of a ’70s vibe,” Cloud says.

At 5-ft.-11.in., Moore “is very statuesque,” says Cloud. “You can really put clothing on her that translates and makes a statement without being super-loud.” Good posture is key to pulling off a cut like this. “With this dress, you have to stand tall in order to keep all the lines flowing properly. Because the dress was all silk, it really matters the way you hold the body.”

The elements of the dress on their own—a super-plunging neckline and a dramatic cape—might sound like “a lot,” but there were a few key tweaks that Moore’s team made to maintain what Cloud calls the “elegant, understated-sexy” vibe they were going for. (And yes, like Kristen Bell, makeup was a must for a finished look: “I applied Laura Mercier Face Illuminator in Indiscretion to Mandy’s décolletage – giving her an entirely flawless glow,” says makeup artist Jenn Streicher.)



“We lined the dress in nude instead of navy so that the lightness of the fabric showed instead of making it extremely dark, which would’ve come off a little heavier.,” she says. “On the runway, it was totally sheer!”

And the cape was more ethereal than vampire-adjacent, thanks to the material. “It’s a thin silk chiffon, so it wasn’t cumbersome, it wasn’t overwhelming,” says Cloud. “Plus, the fact that the back is open, and the fact that you can see that it’s open through the cape, feels very youthful.”

The beauty look (by Jenn and her sister, hairstylist Ashley Streicher) also worked well with the styling. “Before we begin, the entire glam team collaborates on what features we should focus on so that the look is fluid,” Jenn tells PeopleStyle. Adds Cloud, “Because there was so much happening at the neckline, we went with a statement earring rather than a statement necklace which would kind of compete with the neckline line of the dress. The Neil Lane earrings that Mandy is wearing are actually a very, very light violet, so they play off of that color, and pick up a little of the makeup.”

That makeup includes “the dark indigo color, Blackened Blue Clay, from the new Laura Mercier Editorial Eye Palette Intense Clays on her bottom lash line to create a bold, vivid look and give the eyes increased definition … and the [lavender-tinged] Metallik Platinum hue was the top layer of her eyeshadow.”

In keeping with the low-key glamour of of Lauren Hutton’s throwback look, they opted for a slightly tousled ’70s-vibe down do and a nude lip. “After Mandy’s eyes and skin were complete, I took a step back to determine which hues she wanted to use to create the perfect nude lip,” Jenn says. “I decided to combine Laura Mercier Velour Lovers Lip Colour in Embrace and Indiscretion. I added a tiny bit of Aroused in the center to create a ‘bitten’ look.”

