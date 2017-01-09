As we learned from the many, many celebrities who shared sneak peeks of their glam sessions before hitting the Golden Globes red carpet, even when you’re a famous movie star, looking that good doesn’t come easy. But one celebrity really took us deep inside her entire getting-ready process and things got real — fast. Kristen Bell detailed each step, and from waking up in her plunging gown, to her butt pad underwear and layers of boob makeup, she didn’t leave any detail out.

Step 1: morning matcha! @myencha #GoldenGlobes #wokeuplikethis #matcha A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

First, she started her day the way we envision every celebrity in Hollywood does the morning of a big award show (or maybe every day for that matter). She woke up to sip her matcha tea wearing her full sequin, plunging Jenny Packham gown. (#Normal.)

RELATED PHOTOS: The Night’s Most Major Dresses



Then she did what all A-listers know is the key to getting a glowing complexion: bask in a fancy face mask before her glam squad gets to work.



And of course, she needed to refuel again after all that sitting and beautifying while getting her hair done.

Then she got her undergarments in order, posing in her butt pad undies. (Yes, these are a thing, and no, there’s no word yet if she did indeed wear those on the carpet.)

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Countdown #goldenglobes #2017 #redcarpet looking absolutely gorgeous and sexy tonight 💥💥 stay tuned 💄 by me ✂️ @davynewkirk #styling @nicolechavezstyle @neutrogena A photo posted by Simone A Siegl (@simonesiegl) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

But the real fun part came when her look started to really come together and those finishing touches were applied — to her cleavage! Her makeup artist Simone A Siegl covered up the dress in paper towels so she can go to town painting foundation on Bell’s décolleté.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet



As for the final result? All that work landed her on our best dressed list, with an honorable mention for how well she defied gravity in a gown that low cut.

Let the after party begin. @daxshepard @goldenglobes @settelersofcatan #GoldenGlobes #settelersofcatan A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

But she didn’t just leave us once the show started — she gave a glimpse inside the exclusive afterparties where she was… playing Settlers of Catan with her hubby Dax Shepard, as promised. This (and her butt pads) is why we love her.

What do you think of her getting-ready process?