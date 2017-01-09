The Hottest Scruff on the Coolest Guys at the Golden Globes

If you’re caught up on all the gorgeous gowns, standout suits and ridiculously cool beauty looks from the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, it’s time to turn your attention to the most dapper-looking dudes of the night. While, yes, they all looked snazzy in their tuxedos, the true standout was the scruff seen on pretty much every bonafide imaginary boyfriend. So we rounded up the best beards of the night from Aaron Taylor Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and a lot more Hollywood hotties. (Prepare yourself now, there’s a ton of eye-candy ahead!)

First up, is Aaron Taylor Johnson who’s having a very big night (he won best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for his performance in Nocturnal Animals) and won our award for most clean-cut scruff. His subtle stubble paired with his fresh haircut makes puts him at the top of our lists.

When we stopped staring at his date for the night, wife Blake Lively’s gorgeous gown, we noticed just how much Ryan Reynolds’ facial hair makes his entire look.

Justin Timberlake always delivers on two things: perfectly-fitting tuxedos and perfectly-groomed facial hair.

All we can say about Chris Hemsworth is: once Sexiest Man Alive, always Sexiest Man Alive.

We thought we were missing Mad Men, but Jon Hamm looks so hot in this beard, it obliterated all our memories of Don Draper.

Chris Pine brought back ombré in the hottest way possible — with a two-tone brown and gray beard.

The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s all-black look only better sets off his perfectly-peppered beard.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau found that great balance between stubble and bushy beard.

Star Wars: Rogue One‘s Diego Luna mastered the art of a mustache/goatee/beard combo.

We love Stranger Things‘ Chief Jim Hopper’s messy scruff, and we love that David Harbour is still rocking it in real life too.

Which beard is your favorite?