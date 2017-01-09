Surprise! Emily Ratajkowski’s textured bob — which provided the night’s biggest hair switch-up — is only temporary. The shoulder-grazing style, created by the model’s hairstylist Christian Wood, is actually faux. However the model did allowed her trusted pro to cut the top layer of her hair, and the next time you see Ratajkowski, expect to be gawking at a newly layered cut.

“Emily was really brave and she let me cut the front of her hair to make it look more real,” Wood tells PeopleStyle.

He reveals the change was actually Ratajkowski’s idea. “As soon as she sent me an image of her Reem Acra dress, she was like, “What about a faux bob?’ The dress had an amazing detail at the back, so I think she wanted something that was cool and completely different than anyone would expect because she’s had long hair her whole career.

To create the effortless look, Wood parted her hair from ear to eat into two sections. The lower section he braided and pinned at the nape of her neck.

“Then we released her own hair over the top and that’s the bit that we carefully cut into the bob,” he says.

Using an Uberliss straightening iron, he added a wave throughout her.

“We were definitely a little nervous because at the end of the day we’d cut half of her hair cut into a bob,” admits Wood, who says tonight’s look is only part one of their master plan. “After tonight, we’ll make it more of a shaggy, layered haircut.”

What Wood loves as much as the look is Ratajkowski’s willingness to experiment with it. “She was super excited. I love that she will commit to whatever look we do. She was like, ‘just cut it! Just do it! Let’s just make it a moment!’ Which is so rare — and really refreshing.

