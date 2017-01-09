Stronger than the storm.

Not even New York City’s inclement weather could keep Drew Barrymore from slipping into Monique Lhuillier for the the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The actress stepped out in a silver and white sequined mesh gown by the designer, paired with Harry Winston jewels. She wore her hair in loose waves with a dramatic smokey eye.

“I was in New York in the snowstorm last night because I wanted to maximize my time with my children, and I was literally going like, nail biting, ‘I have a job to do!’ ” Barrymore, 41, told E!’s Live from the Red Carpet. “But I chose to be a parent first and I sort of got – the priorities paid off.”

She added, “My karma – we got on the plane and JetBlue got me right here and it was all good. I was playing with my kids all day!”

Barrymore is mom to Olive, 4, and Frankie, 2, with ex Will Kopelman.

Earlier, Barrymore shared a snap of herself getting ready – both pre- and post-face mask application.

First it's like this #goldenglobes #kbeauty A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

“I love it,” she said of being on the red carpet. “It’s the first awards show, it kicks off the season, people are having a good time. It’s a party. There’s an energy about this night that’s different than any other and I love being here.”

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the 2017 Golden Globes will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

