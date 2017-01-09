This year, as we predicted, the Golden Globes red carpet was replete with your standard show-stopping couture gowns, in an array of soft pastel hues, eye-popping yellows, plenty of plunging cleavage-baring necklines, and a sea of sequins as far as the eye could see. But there was one more major trend this evening that was much more surprising: the over-the-top statement sleeve.

Nicole Kidman had one of the boldest takes on the trend in her silver, spangly Alexander McQueen gown. The dress not only gave the illusion of being completely sheer with corsetry throughout the bodice, but also featured a wave of silver sequins and an explosion of ruffles and feathers around the hem. And in case that wasn’t enough accessorizing for one dress, Kidman doubled down on the OTT details with a set of sheer cold-shoulder Juliet sleeves that end in a thick layer of metal fringe that’s got to be more jangly than a ring of janitor’s keys.

Apparently, Hailee Steinfeld also got the princess sleeve memo, attending the award show in a lilac fairytale-ready gown. The custom chiffon dress designed by Vera Wang features a sheer crew neck top which goes down into two pleated V-shaped panels, a full skirt, a long train, and, of course, the same sheer cold-shoulder sleeve bunched up just above the elbow and at her wrists.

Sofia Vergara also dared to bare a little shoulder this evening in her glitzy gold gown. The Modern Family actress gave a slightly different take on the night’s biggest trend, also opting for a sheer illusion dress in ornate brocade that gave her the appearance of being encrusted in layers of gold leaf. But unlike the other ladies this evening, Sofia kept her cold-shoulder totally fitted, adding just one more touch of skin to her already revealing cutout gown.

Sarah Jessica Parker‘s look may have been a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher with her all-white dress and princess Leia braids, but it was also totally on-trend with subtly draped and pleated cold-shoulder sleeves.

Keri Russell had a sleeve/cape animal-print J. Mendel situation that made a sweeping (literally) entrance.

And finally, Claire Foy may not have gone for something off-the-shoulder, but clearly she wanted a dress as regal as the ones she’s used to wearing on The Crown, choosing a fully-sequined pink gown with a voluminous puffed sleeve that a certain mermaid turned princess would undoubtedly try to steal off her back.

What do you think of this trend? Would you wear it? Sound off below!