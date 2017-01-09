Carat Queens! The Best Bling at the Golden Globe Awards

These stars prove that diamonds (and emeralds, and rubies, and sapphires, and pearls) are truly a girl’s best friend

By @brittanytal

Updated

More

1 of 15

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

Total Carat Count: A LOT!

The Black-ish star (who nabbed the Best Actress Golden Globe for a TV Comedy Series) decked her digits with a ring on every finger, courtesy Yeprem, Kavant & Sharart fine jewelry, Noudar, L’Dezen by Payal Shah and Hueb. "I'm hoping to abscond with them and buy a house," Ellis Ross told PEOPLE on the carpet of her bling. "I think I will hock them and give all the money to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. It’s that kind of year, folks."

2 of 15

Dean McDonald/Broadimage

BLAKE LIVELY

Total Carat Count: 330

Blake is back to her blingy ways! The actress channeled Old Hollywood in her custom velvet Atelier Versace gown teamed with 300-carat emerald-and-diamond Lorraine Schwartz cuffs and 30 carat diamond studs for a grand total of $7 million in bling. 

3 of 15

Venturelli/WireImage
Venturelli/WireImage

KRISTEN BELL

Total Carat Count: 115

Even her cleavage in that Jenny Packham gown couldn't distract us from those vintage 1963 diamond hoop earrings (42.54 carats) set in platinum and her diamond bracelets (68.57 carats).

4 of 15

 

DREW BARRYMORE

Total Carat Count: 86.36

What's it like to be decked in $2.5 million worth of Harry Winston platinum-and-diamond jewels? Just ask Drew, who teamed her white sequin Monique Lhuillier dress with diamond drop earrings (27.5 carats) and a variety of diamond rings weighing in at a total of 58.86 carats.

5 of 15

Paul Drinkwater/Handout Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

VIOLA DAVIS

Total Carat Count: 90

Equally as dazzling as Viola's custom canary yellow Michael Kors Collection gown are the diamond hoop earrings (18.76 carats) and diamond bracelet (74.22 carats) from Harry Winston that completed her look.

6 of 15

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

SOFIA VERGARA

Total Carat Count: 150

The Modern Family actress broke a few of her red carpet rules last night (she rocked an updo and sleeves!) but she stayed true to her favorite red carpet jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 150 carats worth of nude diamonds including those statement danglers.

7 of 15

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

NAOMIE HARRIS

Total Value: $344,900

Adding more sparkle to her custom metallic Armani Privé gown, the Moonlight star selected diamond earrings (priced at $140,000) and a selection of platinum and diamond rings from Tiffany & Co.

8 of 15

Frazer Harrison/Getty

THANDIE NEWTON

Total Carat Count: 75

Her "cigarette" Monse dress would not have been complete without that long 47.66-carat diamond necklace or her vintage 1962 diamond earrings (11.84 carats) set in platinum (both courtesy Harry Winston).

9 of 15

Venturelli/WireImage

EMMA STONE

Total Value: $29,500 +

The jaw-dropping part of the Golden Globe winner's look was definitely her vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace (from 1909!) which added extra sparkle to her starry, ethereal Valentino Haute Couture gown. She also added two three-row diamond set in platinum rings ($9,500 each) and $10,500 diamond studs.

10 of 15

BEI/Shutterstock

OCTAVIA SPENCER

Total Carat Count: 140

Octavia quipped on the carpet that she was wearing a few of her house payments on her fingers and ears, including a 40-carat emerald ring and a 100-carat sapphire, emerald and diamond earrings.

11 of 15

Frazer Harrison/Getty

REESE WITHERSPOON

Total Value: $54,050

Most people can't pull off yellow, but Reese isn't most people. The actress returned to the shade 10 years after her famous Nina Ricci cocktail dress moment at the 2007 Golden Globes. And she also went with yellow jewels, accessorizing her custom strapless Atelier Versace gown with a Tiffany Archival necklace, yellow diamond earrings (valued at $37,800) and a selection of rings including a $10,500 Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Four Leaves ring in 18k gold with diamonds.

12 of 15

 

NATALIE PORTMAN

Total Value: $235,000 +

The Jackie nominee wore a variety of Tiffany & Co. jewels to complement her Prada dress, including diamond fringe earrings ($135,000), a white-and-yellow diamond ring ($100,000) and a Tiffany Archival platinum and diamond bracelet.

13 of 15

Getty

SIENNA MILLER

Total Value: $311,850

The star completed her white Michael Kors Collection cutout gown with Tiffany & Co. Jewels including a $16,000 necklace and $250,000 diamond-and-platinum earrings.

14 of 15

Vince Flores/Startraks

MANDY MOORE

Total Carat Count: 50 +

The This Is Us actress paired her plunging Naeem Khan gown with diamond, kunzite and platinum teardrop chandelier earrings (50 carats!), a diamond and platinum bracelet and a white and pink diamond cocktail ring all courtesy Neil Lane.

15 of 15

Michael Kovac/Getty

PRIYANKA COPRA

Total Carat Count: 70

To highlight her cleavage (and that golden Ralph Lauren Collection gown) the star selected a 40-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond pendant and 30-carat emerald-cut diamond earrings, plus a handful of rings from the celebrity jeweler for a grand total of over $6 million.

See Also

More

More