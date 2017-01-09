Carat Queens! The Best Bling at the Golden Globe Awards

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

Total Carat Count: A LOT!

The Black-ish star (who nabbed the Best Actress Golden Globe for a TV Comedy Series) decked her digits with a ring on every finger, courtesy Yeprem, Kavant & Sharart fine jewelry, Noudar, L’Dezen by Payal Shah and Hueb. "I'm hoping to abscond with them and buy a house," Ellis Ross told PEOPLE on the carpet of her bling. "I think I will hock them and give all the money to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. It’s that kind of year, folks."