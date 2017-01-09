50+ Golden Globes Outfits You Didn't See (but Can't Miss!)
Carat Queens! The Best Bling at the Golden Globe Awards
These stars prove that diamonds (and emeralds, and rubies, and sapphires, and pearls) are truly a girl’s best friend
By Brittany Talarico•@brittanytal
1 of 15
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
Total Carat Count: A LOT!
The Black-ish star (who nabbed the Best Actress Golden Globe for a TV Comedy Series) decked her digits with a ring on every finger, courtesy Yeprem, Kavant & Sharart fine jewelry, Noudar, L’Dezen by Payal Shah and Hueb. "I'm hoping to abscond with them and buy a house," Ellis Ross told PEOPLE on the carpet of her bling. "I think I will hock them and give all the money to Planned Parenthood and the ACLU. It’s that kind of year, folks."
2 of 15
BLAKE LIVELY
Total Carat Count: 330
Blake is back to her blingy ways! The actress channeled Old Hollywood in her custom velvet Atelier Versace gown teamed with 300-carat emerald-and-diamond Lorraine Schwartz cuffs and 30 carat diamond studs for a grand total of $7 million in bling.
3 of 15
KRISTEN BELL
Total Carat Count: 115
Even her cleavage in that Jenny Packham gown couldn't distract us from those vintage 1963 diamond hoop earrings (42.54 carats) set in platinum and her diamond bracelets (68.57 carats).
4 of 15
DREW BARRYMORE
Total Carat Count: 86.36
What's it like to be decked in $2.5 million worth of Harry Winston platinum-and-diamond jewels? Just ask Drew, who teamed her white sequin Monique Lhuillier dress with diamond drop earrings (27.5 carats) and a variety of diamond rings weighing in at a total of 58.86 carats.
5 of 15
VIOLA DAVIS
Total Carat Count: 90
Equally as dazzling as Viola's custom canary yellow Michael Kors Collection gown are the diamond hoop earrings (18.76 carats) and diamond bracelet (74.22 carats) from Harry Winston that completed her look.
6 of 15
SOFIA VERGARA
Total Carat Count: 150
The Modern Family actress broke a few of her red carpet rules last night (she rocked an updo and sleeves!) but she stayed true to her favorite red carpet jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 150 carats worth of nude diamonds including those statement danglers.
7 of 15
NAOMIE HARRIS
Total Value: $344,900
Adding more sparkle to her custom metallic Armani Privé gown, the Moonlight star selected diamond earrings (priced at $140,000) and a selection of platinum and diamond rings from Tiffany & Co.
8 of 15
THANDIE NEWTON
Total Carat Count: 75
Her "cigarette" Monse dress would not have been complete without that long 47.66-carat diamond necklace or her vintage 1962 diamond earrings (11.84 carats) set in platinum (both courtesy Harry Winston).
9 of 15
EMMA STONE
Total Value: $29,500 +
The jaw-dropping part of the Golden Globe winner's look was definitely her vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace (from 1909!) which added extra sparkle to her starry, ethereal Valentino Haute Couture gown. She also added two three-row diamond set in platinum rings ($9,500 each) and $10,500 diamond studs.
10 of 15
OCTAVIA SPENCER
Total Carat Count: 140
Octavia quipped on the carpet that she was wearing a few of her house payments on her fingers and ears, including a 40-carat emerald ring and a 100-carat sapphire, emerald and diamond earrings.
11 of 15
REESE WITHERSPOON
Total Value: $54,050
Most people can't pull off yellow, but Reese isn't most people. The actress returned to the shade 10 years after her famous Nina Ricci cocktail dress moment at the 2007 Golden Globes. And she also went with yellow jewels, accessorizing her custom strapless Atelier Versace gown with a Tiffany Archival necklace, yellow diamond earrings (valued at $37,800) and a selection of rings including a $10,500 Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Four Leaves ring in 18k gold with diamonds.
12 of 15
NATALIE PORTMAN
Total Value: $235,000 +
The Jackie nominee wore a variety of Tiffany & Co. jewels to complement her Prada dress, including diamond fringe earrings ($135,000), a white-and-yellow diamond ring ($100,000) and a Tiffany Archival platinum and diamond bracelet.
13 of 15
SIENNA MILLER
Total Value: $311,850
The star completed her white Michael Kors Collection cutout gown with Tiffany & Co. Jewels including a $16,000 necklace and $250,000 diamond-and-platinum earrings.
14 of 15
MANDY MOORE
Total Carat Count: 50 +
The This Is Us actress paired her plunging Naeem Khan gown with diamond, kunzite and platinum teardrop chandelier earrings (50 carats!), a diamond and platinum bracelet and a white and pink diamond cocktail ring all courtesy Neil Lane.
15 of 15
PRIYANKA COPRA
Total Carat Count: 70
To highlight her cleavage (and that golden Ralph Lauren Collection gown) the star selected a 40-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond pendant and 30-carat emerald-cut diamond earrings, plus a handful of rings from the celebrity jeweler for a grand total of over $6 million.
