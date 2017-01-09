Editors' Picks: The Best Dressed at the Golden Globes

Kristen Bell in Jenny Packham: It’s impossible not to stare at the actress’s perfectly spray-tanned cleavage in this black sequin gown. While the plunging square neckline packs some serious sex appeal, the design remains balanced thanks to the long-sleeves and flowing skirt. And if you think Bell’s glowing more than normal, that’s because she’s wearing more than 115 carats of diamonds courtesy of Harry Winston, including a pair of vintage 1963 three row diamond hoop earrings weighing in at 42.54-carats and a 68.57-carat bracelet. –Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren Collection: What could be more fitting for the Quantico star to don a showstopping gold sequin and bead encrusted gown to her first Golden Globes appearance? Nothing. As soon as Priyanka stepped on the carpet, I couldn’t take my eyes off her look – from the dress, the effortless wavy hair and sparkly gold eye makeup, this outfit is one I will remember. –Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant

Amy Adams in Tom Ford: My best dressed choices always reward practicality, which is why the fabulous Amy Adams usually lands at the top of my list. This fabulous strapless number is by Tom Ford, the designer/director who directed her in Nocturnal Animals. She never looks bad because she sticks to what she knows looks amazing on her — a flattering silhouette (in this case, strapless and nipped in at the waist), a beautiful color (in this case, gray-black), a dose of sparkle (in this case, sparkles) and a stunning beauty look to match (in this case, center-parted pulled-back hair and glam makeup). Kudos to her for knowing what works for her and sticking to it. There’s a certain skill to slaying it without going over the top. — Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director

Gina Rodriguez in Naeem Khan: Gina’s red carpet style is always on-point and always contains the same elements: its colorful, tasteful, streamlined and sleek. She’s normally never one for overly embellished or flashy pieces so I was shocked to see her in this plunging Naeem Khan sparkly silver fringe gown. It still kept in line with her sophisticated style, but really amped up her fun, sexy side. I’m so obsessed you better bet I’m sending her a tweet asking her if I could borrow it next. Hey, she lent out her Globes dress before! There’s hope! — Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter

Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra: This unexpected red carpet look was not only meant to convey to young girls and women that dresses are not a requirement at award shows, but it’s also an homage to David Bowie and Marlene Dietrich. If that’s not a combination that epitomizes sartorial excellence, I don’t know what is. — Emily Kirkpatrick, Associate Style News Editor

Lily Collins in Zuhair Murad: I’m not normally an ultra-feminine, frilly dress kind of girl, so the fact that this dress is pink, lace and a full says a lot — it’s just such a princess red-carpet moment. The shade of pink is perfect with her skin tone and red lip — and I love that the dress has an elegant, vintage vibe. It just looks so old-school Hollywood glamorous, which feels very of the moment. — Sarah Ball, Fashion Market Editor

Emma Stone in Valentino Haute Couture: Maybe it’s because I just saw La La Land yesterday, or maybe it’s because I’m just in an L.A. mood à la the film’s “City of Stars,” but Emma’s pale pink dress — like the movie — completely enchanted me. I would have tightened up the hairstyle a little bit (was it supposed to be that loose, or did it fall? There was a bit of a debate in the office), but overall the whole look was just dreamy. — Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor

Mandy Moore in Naeem Khan: From her perfectly-waved, center-parted hair to down to her cascading skirt, I was obsessed with every last detail of Mandy’s look. But it was definitely the pairing of her cape and the extreme plunge of her neckline that made me thankful that she’s back in action on the Globes red carpet. — Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor

Natalie Portman in Prada: I am pregnant at the moment, and it was hard enough for me to find something to wear to our Facebook Live tonight. So I do not envy Natalie Portman the task of finding an endless supply of red-carpet-ready maternity gowns (for the second time – she was pregnant during her Black Swan awards season too!). But I thought she really knocked it out of the park in this pretty embellished Prada that took a risk (that bold color!) while still being comfortable, and paid homage to the character she played in Jackie. –Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director

