Golden Globes 2017: The Beauty Looks That Deserved Their Own Awards
From the chicest chignons to the most glistening lids, let’s give it up for the glam squads responsible for Sunday’s best beauty
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
Updated
Blake Lively… In General
From her oversized chignon by hairstylist Rod Ortega to her major lashes and pink lips by makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, we simply couldn’t take our eyes off of Blake’s glam — making us ever more grateful that she’s back on the red carpet. On her lids? L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche La Palette Nude Intense, paired with L'Oreal Paris Infallible Paints Lipcolor in Spicy Blush on her lips.
Kerry Washington's Vampy Pout
No one pulls off a burgundy lip like Washington — and Sunday night’s shade, which she wore with mid-length, pin-straight strands, might just be her best yet.
Jessica Biel's Au Naturale Look
She knew better than to fight that plunging gown, so Jessica went for simple and sophisticated glam, sporting barely-there makeup and a chic, slicked chignon.
Priyanka Chopra’s Effortless Waves
Once you’re done swooning over the Priyanka’s gorgeous wine-colored pout (which was created with Laura Mercier’s Velour Lovers Lip Colour in the shades An Affair and Seduction), you’ll realize that she somehow managed to make effortless, undone waves look chic enough for one of the fanciest nights of the year — a feat only she could pull off.
Emma Stone's Monochromatic Makeup
The actress’s matching pink eye shadow, lips and cheeks created a classic-yet-cool monochromatic look that played off of her dusty rose gown.
Mandy Moore's Flawless Blowout
The This Is Us nominee made a jaw-dropping return to the Golden Globes red carpet with glowing skin, nude lips, and a center-parted, voluminous blowout that Brigitte Bardot would be proud of. To create the look, hairstylist Ashley Streicher blew out her hair and waved it with a 1 1/4'' curling iron, before locking everything in place with the KMS firm finishing hairspray.
Lily Collins’ Crimson Lip
If any look needs to be added to your Pinterest beauty board immediately, it’s Lily’s perfect matte red lip, which she paired with pink eye shadow and a sky-high braided topknot. (Want the exact lip? Fiona Stiles says. "I used the Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge in Souvenir and dusted a touch of loose powder to take away any shine from the lip.")
Millie Bobby Brown’s Sleek Bob
Over the past year, we’ve watched Millie’s mane transform from a shaved head as Stranger Things' Eleven, to a pixie chic enough to make us forget that she's not yet a teenager. And now, her strands have grown into a cool, collarbone-length bob — locking in her status as a true beauty chameleon at just 12 years old.
Brie Larson's Old Hollywood Glam
It wouldn’t be a true Golden Globes red carpet without a stand-out red lip (makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used the Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Mysterious Red) and finger-waved look, and this year, Brie’s took the cake.
Tracee Ellis Ross’s Textured Pony
We’re always here for Tracee’s curls. And Sunday night, she pulled them into a high, volume-packed ponytail that celebrates her texture (and plays beautifully off that bold red lipstick).
Jessica Chastain's Braided Chignon
She does Old Hollywood glam better than almost anyone, and tonight was no different, with a perfectly slicked side-parted chignon by Renato Campora for Moroccanoil that was classic from the front, yet revealed a surprising braided style when she turned her head.
Chrissy Teigen’s Slicked Ponytail
The model’s smooth ponytail was among many slicked-back looks that hit the carpet, and hers was thanks to hairstylist Jen Atkin, who used her OUAI hair oil, a fine tooth comb and likely a whole lot of grip to lock it into place.
Janelle Monae’s Pearl Accents
A pearl-strewn topknot? Only someone on a hair streak as good as Janelle’s could pull off such an over-the-top, eye-catching look.
Natalie Portman's Half-Up Do
Nominated for her role in Jackie, Natalie did her character proud with a modern take on her retro bouffant hairstyle. Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett used Goldwell’s blowout spray to create volume before teasing her hair and loosely pulling it half-up.
Nicole Kidman's Glistening Lids
Makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury tells PeopleStyle that she opted for the shimmering silver eye shadow from her The Rock Chick palette to play off of Nicole's dazzling, ethereal-meets-rock-and-roll Alexander McQueen gown. And to top off the look, she applie the star’s own custom Charlotte Tilbury lipstick shade, Kidman’s Kiss.
Olivia Culpo's Copper Eye Shadow
What do you wear with a dress as extravagant as Olivia’s extravagant floral gown? An equally stand-out smoky eye shadow look, which makeup artist Sir John created using both reddish copper and and gold tones.
