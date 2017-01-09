Priyanka Chopra’s Effortless Waves

Once you’re done swooning over the Priyanka’s gorgeous wine-colored pout (which was created with Laura Mercier’s Velour Lovers Lip Colour in the shades An Affair and Seduction), you’ll realize that she somehow managed to make effortless, undone waves look chic enough for one of the fanciest nights of the year — a feat only she could pull off.