What does it take to get red carpet ready? An army. And stars aren’t afraid to admit that. Everyone from Blake Lively to Emma Stone to Julia Louis-Dreyfus are sharing all the fun behind-the-scenes details as they prepare to hit the Golden Globe Awards red carpet. From the face masks to the food, getting ready for the award show is an all day extravaganza.

Leave it up to Emma Stone, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in La La Land, and her makeup-artist/best friend Rachel Goodwin to poke fun at the whole getting ready process with some “#koreanskincaresilliness.”

Some say beauty is pain, others say it just ridiculous! And so is prepping for the #goldenglobes with this hilarious human being! #koreanskincaresilliness A photo posted by Rachel Goodwin (@rachel_goodwin) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Blake Lively gave a glimpse at her glam and her bag, showing off an amazing Judith Leiber camera clutch.

I did not wake up like this. Thank you @rodortega4hair @kristoferbuckle @enamelle @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and nominee Rachel Bloom is paying tribute to her co-stars via her meta mani. “A leading lady is nothing without her fellow actors, so I found a way to bring the entire cast with me to the Golden Globes tonight,” she captioned her fresh tips.

A leading lady is nothing without her fellow actors, so I found a way to bring the entire cast with me to the Golden Globes tonight. #crazyexgirlfriend #goldenglobes @leafa_nails A photo posted by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:53am PST

Even if Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t take home the statue for her role in Divorce, at least she has all these shoes in her closet.

And in the always fiercely competitive category of which shoe to choose, the nominees are… x, Sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

And some awesome fake hair.

Dateline: Beverly Hills. Just post high noon. Let the games begin. X, Sj A photo posted by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:55pm PST

Jessica Chastain first preps with a face mask …

How the magic happens @jessicachastain @jeaninelobell A photo posted by Elizabeth Stewart 🐯🎈🈹🍸 (@elizabethstewart1) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

and then fuels with some healthy food.

It's important to keep your energy up 🍜🍾😉 …….. #repost from @elizabethstewart1 Getting Globes ready with @jessicachastain @jeaninelobell @renatocampora #instarepost20 A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

Oh, and she gives a glimpse at her killer cat-eye.

Moment of stillness before the #goldenglobes #MissSloane A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:43am PST

FACT: Julia Louis-Dreyfus will have glowing skin on the red carpet. (We feel confident too JLD.)

About to hit the red carpet & feeling confident. @goldenglobes @veephbo @karenkawahara #goldenglobes A photo posted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Kristen Bell is clearly bringing her globes to the Golden Globes.

Step 1: morning matcha! @myencha #GoldenGlobes #wokeuplikethis #matcha A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

This Is … Mandy Moore and her glam squad getting Boomerang happy.

Getting ready for the Golden Globes with my favorite team @streichersisters and @_michellesaunders 💋💅🏼💞I'm keeping you updated through my story – check out my #bts there! A video posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:07pm PST

But will she go for the up-do?

Here's one more #bts of what goes down pre-Golden Globes! Stay tuned for the dress reveal! 💋💄 A video posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Lily Collins gives a peek at her beaded gown. And we’re here for it.

The final zip… A video posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

What’s inside Sofia Vergara’s clutch? Chocolate and a cheetah-print flask, of course.

Getting my essentials ready for tonight #goldenglobes2017 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽😂😂😂😂 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

Jessica Biel is making her return to the Golden Globes … and it’s going to be glam.