What does it take to get red carpet ready? An army. And stars aren’t afraid to admit that. Everyone from Blake Lively to Emma Stone to Julia Louis-Dreyfus are sharing all the fun behind-the-scenes details as they prepare to hit the Golden Globe Awards red carpet. From the face masks to the food, getting ready for the award show is an all day extravaganza.
Leave it up to Emma Stone, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in La La Land, and her makeup-artist/best friend Rachel Goodwin to poke fun at the whole getting ready process with some “#koreanskincaresilliness.”
Blake Lively gave a glimpse at her glam and her bag, showing off an amazing Judith Leiber camera clutch.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star and nominee Rachel Bloom is paying tribute to her co-stars via her meta mani. “A leading lady is nothing without her fellow actors, so I found a way to bring the entire cast with me to the Golden Globes tonight,” she captioned her fresh tips.
Even if Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t take home the statue for her role in Divorce, at least she has all these shoes in her closet.
And some awesome fake hair.
Jessica Chastain first preps with a face mask …
and then fuels with some healthy food.
Oh, and she gives a glimpse at her killer cat-eye.
FACT: Julia Louis-Dreyfus will have glowing skin on the red carpet. (We feel confident too JLD.)
Kristen Bell is clearly bringing her globes to the Golden Globes.
This Is … Mandy Moore and her glam squad getting Boomerang happy.
But will she go for the up-do?
Lily Collins gives a peek at her beaded gown. And we’re here for it.
What’s inside Sofia Vergara’s clutch? Chocolate and a cheetah-print flask, of course.
Jessica Biel is making her return to the Golden Globes … and it’s going to be glam.