9 Style and Beauty Rules from Jasmine Sanders (aka Golden Barbie!)

With over 2 million Instagram followers, a star-studded girl squad (including Kim Kardashian West!), and a long list of runway shows under her belt, Jasmine Sanders has solidified her role in the fashion industry. The 25-year-old model, who is better known as Golden Barbie on her social media platforms, has landed campaigns with Quay Australia, Moroccanoil, and most recently Reebok – – joining the likes of fellow it-girls, Gigi Hadid and Teyana Taylor, who are also ambassadors for the athletic brand.

After taking just one look at Sander’s Instagram, you’ll want to a) book a tropical vacation and b) hit the gym ASAP. The self-proclaimed fitness addict shares her love for working out with countless gym selfies that feature her toned abs, exclusive workout tips, and enviable chic workout gear. Sanders is clearly an expert when it comes to merging fashion and fitness, making her the perfect fit for Reebok’s Classic campaign with Lady Foot Locker.

Luckily, Sanders gave PeopleStyle the exclusive when it comes to her fitness regime, her beauty must-haves, and her perfect #OOTD snaps. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop from the model herself and see behind-the-scenes photos from Sanders’ Reebok Classic shoot.

1. When it comes to working out, Sanders says that jump starting her day with 30-45 minutes of fast cardio before breakfast is the way to really burn calories. She runs six flights of stairs six times when she gets to her office every morning!

2. Her OG beauty products that never leave her side are the MAC Mineralize Charged Water and the Darphin Aromatic Purifying Balm.

3. She may be an international style icon but Sanders admits that Barack Obama will always make her starstruck.

4. Sanders reveals that the secret to perfecting an #OOTD Instagram shot is pairing your outfit with cute accessories and “layering” your clothes to show off your personal style.

5. Sanders knows that reaching your workout goals doesn’t have to be boring. She opts for boxing, hiking, and biking down the beach to keep in shape.

6. Comfort is key for this model! Whenever Sanders finds a moment to relax she keeps it casual in sweatshirts and fun braids. Luckily, the Reebok Classic collection features trendy sweatshirts and classic kicks that the model claims everyone needs in their wardrobes.

7. She goes to Instagram for beauty tips just like the rest of us. Some of the best she’s learned? “The many uses of coconut oil and the proper way to fill in my eyebrows,” she says.

8. Her cheat days usually include “lots and lots of pasta.”

9. Her boyfriend Terrence J is “great at taking photos,” but Sanders won’t make him be an Instagram boyfriend. “I prefer him to take our photos for our personal memories,” she shares.

