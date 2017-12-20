There are some holiday traditions we live for (like cookie swaps, and, well, more cookie swaps). But other rituals, like dusting off last year’s red lipstick in the name of merriment, deserve an update every now and again. That’s why we looked to the stars for fresh makeup ideas for now until the ball drops. Watch the video above and read the tips below for our favorite party-appropriate looks, and how to pull them off.

1. Kira Kira your lids. Gold is the go-to color of the season, and even a hint can give your everyday look a festive vibe. To make a sparkly look extra chic, apply gold eye shadow, then line your upper lid with black eye shadow.

What You’ll Need:

Colourpop Super Shock Shadow in Fluffy, $5; sephora.com

L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Monos Eyeshadow in Noir Cest Noir, $5.99; walgreens.com

M.A.C Cosmetics 266 Small Angle Brush, $20; nordstrom.com

2. Get next-level lashes. If you can master the art of applying false lashes, you’ll have the most glamorous gaze around. The secret is to tailor the strip to your lid — and be patient: Allow your lash glue to dry for at least 15 seconds before pressing it to your lash line to avoid a lash-tastrophe.

What You’ll Need:

KISS Lash Couture in Little Black Dress, $5.99; kissusa.com

KISS Lash Couture Strip Lash Adhesive, $5.99; kissusa.com

3. Fake a natural flush. Reach for seasonally-appropriate tones (Out: Coral. In: Berry) to warm up your complexion. Tap a cream or gel onto the apples of your cheeks to create the illusion of a lit-from-within look.

What You’ll Need:

Elizabeth Arden Cool Glow Cheek Tint in Berry Rush, $26.50; elizabetharden.com

4. Swipe on a lip color that screams, “Party over here!” If you’re looking for something sexy, but not as serious as red, pop on pink instead. Fuchsia hues “feel like the red lip’s sassy sister, a little daring and ready for anything,” says Lily Collins’ makeup artist Fiona Stiles. Follow the pro’s lead: Either line and fill lips with a pencil, or apply, blot and layer a traditional tube.

What You’ll Need:

Lancôme Le Lip Liner in 379 Attraction, $26; neimanmarcus.com

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lip Color Loaded Bolds Lipstick in 810 Fiery Fuchsia, $7.49; walmart.com

5. Glow like a pro: Let’s face it: Sometimes you’ll have just 60 seconds to go from bare-faced to made up. Don’t panic, apply an illuminating primer with light-reflecting particles that will blur imperfections and impart a subtle gleam.

What You’ll Need:

Flower Beauty In Your Prime Illuminating Primer, $13; flowerbeauty.com

