No matter how many memorable fights one instigates or GIF-able one-liners one screams, Real Housewives haven’t truly made it until they launch a side hustle. The ladies have ventured into the workout video business, wine world and most often, the beauty realm. And the “word on the street” is that Real Housewives of Potomac‘s Gizelle Bryant‘s makeup line, EveryHue Beauty, officially launched and is available to shop now.

After two years of development, the brand finally debuted a tinted moisturizer (available in 12 different shades), a foundation brush and blending sponge. “I, with my silly self, thought it would take six months [to create]. This literally took me close to two years,” Bryant tells PeopleStyle. “There were some formulations that we came up with that were good but they weren’t great and I didn’t want to come out with something that wasn’t great that I didn’t believe in.”

HUEs range from 1 to 12. #FindYourHue #TintedMoisturizer is a must! #AntiAging #GlowPerfect www.everyhuebeauty.com A post shared by Four Women For Women (@everyhuebeauty) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Bryant’s goal to create the perfect product came from her frustration with the makeup industry. “I could never really find one foundation or tinted moisturizer that matched my skin tone that didn’t read orange or yellow or red so I had to mix things, which becomes expensive so I really wanted to create something in which you didn’t have to do that anymore,” she explains. “So it really required us spending a lot of time in the lab working on the formulations. EveryHue really blends into your skin and matches your skin tone perfectly.”

She calls herself a “girly girl” who has always been obsessed with makeup, but recently started paying more attention to skincare. “At this point of time in my life since I’m past 45, I’m about healthy skin and protecting my skin and trying to look this beautiful forever.” So she made sure to include vitamin C, vitamin E, aloe and SPF in the tinted moisturizer. “[There’s] the saying ‘black don’t crack’ which is true, however, we still need to protect ourselves and make sure we’re moisturizing our skin in order for it to be healthy so that’s very, very important.”

To get the high quality she wanted, she partnered with three beauty professionals to lend their know-how to the brand, including makeup artist Karlene Damallie, marketing professional Erika Liles and Sophia Rabkin, who has a diverse background in health care and beauty industries.

RELATED PHOTOS: All of the Real Housewives Who Have Denied Getting Plastic Surgery

Now that the tinted moisturizer and brushes are off to a strong start, look out for more EveryHue items to roll out every three months. Next up is a trio compact that includes a highlighter, a setting powder and a bronzer, which will be available in two color hues.

“It’s going to be cheaper because typically you have to buy your highlighter, then your bronzer … you have to buy all these things separately which gets expensive and we decided we really want EveryHue to be affordable for everyone,” Byrant says.

The star also has her sights on launching a matte lip with top gloss: “I really want to get into lips because the word on the street is my lips are popping! Okay?”

Her castmate Ashley Darby helped model the line for the website, but Bryant is looking forward to having the rest of the RHOP ladies try the line during the brand’s pop-up shop in D.C. in December. “I would love their feedback whether it’s shady or not. Because we know these ladies get shady. ”

Some of the shadiest moments in season two of RHOP have been between Bryant and newcomer Monique Samuels after their friendship got off to a rocky start. “We are good [now],” Bryant says. “Monique has a fun side to her, we can laugh and giggle and drink wine and have fun. But she is who she is and I am who I am. Will we clash in the future? Probably. But we can laugh at it and keep moving.”

As for the word on her love life, she’s still great friends with Kevin, and has moved on to dating a new beau. “We’ve been together for about a year and we met at the gym and he’s super great and I wanna keep him for a very long time.”

In fact, she can even hear wedding bells in her future. “I would say about two to three years ago, even last year, [marriage] wasn’t anything I ever thought about because marriage is work. I’ve done that. I’ve always felt like there’s no need to do all of that work unless it’s really important and really meaningful and you find someone you want to do all that work with. So I’m thinking, yes, Gizelle will get married again.”

While we cross our fingers for a wedding spinoff series one day, you can catch The Real Housewives of Potomac finale on July 2 (at 8 p.m. ET) and the two-part reunion on July 9 (at 8 p.m. ET) and July 16 (at 9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

Are you excited to try EveryHue?