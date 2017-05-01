Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are always the best dressed couple at the Met Gala. She usually opts for skin-tight gowns, and he’s a fan of classic tuxedos. And this year they stuck to what they do best. The two co-hosts arrived dressed in their typically sexy aesthetic, and we’re going to go ahead and already crown them the King and Queen of Fashion Prom.

Bündchen chose a pewter embroidered cutout gown by Stella McCartney with a very low back that only the biggest supermodel in the world could pull off. The gown was created using certified organic silk and featured glass bead embroidery. She teamed the look with a marble print box clutch, high party-ready pony and accessorized with drop earrings and her blinding engagement ring. As for Brady, he chose a gray velvet tuxedo to match the gunmetal hue of her gown.

@gisele #metball

❤️

Bündchen told reporters on the red carpet that the Met Gala is always a “fun date night” for her and her Super Bowl star husband.

The couple has been serving up sexy couple style since 2008 and we gathered every single one of their incredible Met Gala moments below for proof!

The duo perfected their coordinating couple style in 2014.

They celebrated the punk theme at the 2013 gala in their own stylish ways, a vibrant blue tux on Brady and leggy edgy chainlink mini for Bündchen.



A photo of their 2012 appearance can only be summed up as #blacktiecouplegoals.



Not even Bündchen’s dramatic train could distract us from her hot date in 2011.



It’s safe to say they both just look this good all the time, right? (Seen here in 2010.)



Their first appearance in 2008 forever solidified their status as Met Gala royalty.





And before all of this year’s festivities started, they kicked off their stylish weekend with chic coordinating outfits, both wearing fitted black suits to a pre-Met Gala dinner.

What do you think of their Met Gala looks?