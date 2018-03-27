Gisele Bündchen Says Husband Tom Brady Likes Fashion Way More Than She Does

Courtesy WSJ Magazine

Gisele Bündchen may have retired from the runway, but the supermodel has been busier than ever. She just announced that she’s writing a book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, and also landed the cover of WSJ Magazine‘s April issue, where she got very candid about her life with Tom Brady. Is he retiring? Who’s the most fashionable star in the family? Find out what she revealed, below.

As the highest-paid supermodel in the world for 15 years straight (until 2017, when she lost the title to Kendall Jenner), one would think Gisele is a fashion girl through and through, but she described herself as a total “jeans and T-shirt girl.”

In fact, she’s not even the biggest fashion-lover in the family. “I’ve never in my life told him to wear anything,” Bündchen said about giving styling advice to Brady. “You should see our closets, it’s so funny. I would say that he likes fashion more than I like fashion. I would say he’s changed his haircut in one year more than I’ve changed in my whole life.”

Brady, on the other hand, recently told PEOPLE that his wife was influential in his style choices. “I always love her opinion on things, and if she doesn’t like it, what good is it?” the football icon said while promoting his book, The TB12 Method.

But one thing Bündchen hasn’t influenced is whether the 40-year-old quarterback should retire from the NFL. “It’s his decision, and he knows it,” she said. “It wouldn’t be fair any other way.”

“He’s so focused right now,” she says. “He has a laser focus on just winning and being the best, and I said, ‘You know what? This is what you’re doing right now in your life, and you need to feel complete in it,” she said, adding that he might resent it if he made a decision whether or not to continue on based on something she said.

She continued: “I want him to be happy. Believe me, I’ve been with him when he’s losing. Try to be with him after you have lost [Super Bowls]. I mean, I had my fair share, OK? As long as he’s happy, he’s going to be a better father, he’s going to be a better husband, and I just want him to be happy. I do have my concerns, like anyone would.”

In the editorial, the model poses in an outdoor farm setting wearing billowy blouses, tasseled skirts and skin-tight bodysuits throughout.

She also got candid about the changes the modeling industry is going through thanks to the Time’s Up movement and the fight against sexual misconduct in the workplace.

“I think this is an important moment for women in the world,” she said. “It’s not one business. It’s so much bigger. It’s cultural…. It’s the end of this patriarchal thing – ‘Just because I’m a man and powerful, I get to do what I want.'”

And she says more supportive modeling agents will help fuel change in the industry. “If anybody is to direct and support the models, it’s the agents,” she explained. “How can you expect a girl like me, for example, who comes from Brazil at 16 years old to New York City…. I’ve never met any of these people. I have no idea. But [agents] have been working in the industry for 20 years. [They] know.”

The April issue hits newsstands on April 7.