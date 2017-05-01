Tonight is the Met Gala: the biggest, most prestigious fashion event of the calendar year. It’s consistently the one red carpet where celebrities, designers, and industry folk alike all converge in their finest couture to push the black-tie envelope with their avant garde creations. And considering this year’s exhibit is a retrospective of the work of Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo, tonight’s ensembles are poised to be the most outlandish and over-the-top we’ve seen yet.

But ahead of the big night, two of the Gala’s hosts, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, chose to keep things super low-key, but still majorly chic, in matching fitted black suits.

While the couple likely has something overblown and extravagant in the works for tonight, in the hours up to the seriously stylish affair, the Bündchen-Bradys chose to keep things classic and understated. The couple wore almost identical ensembles to a dinner party hosted by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, joining other notable guests such as Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Roger Federer, Huma Abedin, and Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg.

Both Tom and Gisele wore black, slim-cut blazers for the intimate dinner with the queen of the Costume Institute, then amped up the “twinning” element by leaving just one button fastened at the waist, over a plain white t-shirt and skinny black trousers.

The supermodel chose to finish off her look with a black studded clutch, strappy black heels and the cuff of her sleeve rolled back, while her Super Bowl MVP husband chose a plain pair of black boots to complement his velvet dinner jacket. While we’re confident the veteran runway walker has had her Gala ensemble perfectly planned for months now, if Brady needs any last-minute help we’ve got some excellent suggestions fresh off the Comme des Garçons runway we think he might want to consider.

What do you think of Tom and Gisele’s pre-Met Gala outfits? What do you hope to see them wear tonight? Sound off below!