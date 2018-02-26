Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are celebrating their 9th anniversary with some gorgeous throwback wedding photos from their private family album.

The supermodel, 37, took to Instagram to express her lasting love for her NFL star husband, writing, “What a ride this past 9 years have been. I love learning and growing with you. Happy anniversary love of my lifey! Te amo muito! ❤😘”

In the never-before-seen photo, the couple kisses on the altar during their private, top-secret 2009 ceremony in Santa Monica. Bündchen wore a strapless lace Dolce & Gabbana gown with a bustier bodice and teamed with a romantic lace-trim veil.

Brady, 40, echoed a similar sentiment in his own photo post.

“Live, Laugh, Love…..and I Love You! Feliz Aniversário! Te Amo muito!!❤💍😍,” he wrote on this feed.

After officially tying the knot in February 2009, the couple hosted a party two months later on the beach in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. Bündchen wore a white silk slip dress for the oceanside soirée, while Brady wore a blue linen suit. Last year, the model shared a photo of the couple dancing on the sand in celebration of their eighth anniversary.

Earlier this month, the power couple took a family trip back to Costa Rica with their children one week after Brady’s Super Bowl loss. They both shared sweet photos kissing one another under a white canopy on the beach. And while their bond seems closer than ever, they traveled down to paradise to celebrate Bündchen’s sister Rafaela’s wedding.