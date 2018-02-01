Gisele Bündchen Is the First Model to Pose Makeup-Free on the Cover of Italian Vogue

Seeing Gisele Bündchen makeup-free isn’t a new concept. But seeing Bündchen at home, wearing sweats and Looney Tunes slippers? That’s not something you’ll see every day, unless you’re Tom Brady. The yoga-loving supermodel, who often wears minimal makeup in Instagram photos, tends to keep it au naturale on an everyday basis. And now, she’s taking things further in a new series of photos.

In a shoot for Italian Vogue, Bündchen welcomes photographer Jamie Hawkesworth and videographer Kevin Tekinel into her Boston home, sharing old photos, memories, and a look inside her life with her Superbowl-LII-bound-husband Tom Brady and their kids. It’s one of the first times she’s opened her doors to a publication, showing her private life to the world. And she did so in the most comfortable way possible.

“Sunday early morning with no hair, no makeup at home for @vogueitalia ,” Bündchen captioned her Instagram reveal of the shoot, which took place at 6 am.

“It was so funny; at this time in my life, I used to wear one earring in one side of my ear,” Bündchen says as she looks through old photos in the video. She appears wearing various outfits during the behind-the-scenes view of the photo shoot, including sweatshirts, jeans and blazers, all of which she styled herself.

And the model going makeup-free wasn’t the only first for the magazine. According to the glossy, it was also the first time a cover star didn’t have a stylist choosing her outfits. Instead, Gisele chose her Gucci looks on her own. Because with decades of modeling experience, she knows what looks good.