Gisele Bündchen Sends Earth Day Wishes in a Teeny-tiny Blue Bikini

Gisele Bündchen reached for the sky as she commemorated Earth Day in a tiny blue bikini on Saturday.

“Happy earth day! God bless our beautiful Mother Earth 🌎🙏✨Feliz dia da terra! Deus abençoe a nossa linda mãe terra!” the model and mother, 36, wrote on Instagram, accompanying her dancer-like pose that showed off her incredible physique.

In other leaping Earth Day poses, Jessica Biel shared a mid-air photo on her Instagram, writing, “Plant a tree. Car pool. Recycle… Basically don’t be a dick to our planet. Happy #EarthDay!”

Laura Dern recognized Earth Day using a more political tone, quoting Gandhi before adding her own sentiment on Instagram.

“Let’s all take care of our home. This is an emergency. And this is not a political issue. This is our moral duty,” she wrote.

And Kendall Jenner used her platform to promote charity: water.

The supermodel wrote, “water covers 70% of our planet, but 663 million people still don’t have access to clean and safe drinking water💧. today is #earthday and we can help change that.”