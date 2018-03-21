Gisele Bündchen Is Writing a Book About Modeling, Marriage and Leading a 'Meaningful Life'

For 15 years Gisele Bündchen was the highest paid supermodel in the world. She worked with every major brand, was on over 2,000 magazine covers and walked miles on the runway. So what was it like being the most in-demand model for decades? Well, Bündchen is ready to tell you all about it in her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

On Wednesday, Bündchen took to Instagram to announce the news that she’s releasing a book, posting a collage of photos from her childhood, modeling career and family. In the caption, she told fans a little bit about what they can expect inside.

“Looking back on some of the experiences I have lived through these past 37 years, what I’ve learned, the values that guided me and the tools that have helped me become who I am, has been a profound and transformative experience,” she wrote. “I’m happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today!”

According to the synopsis on Amazon, the book will explore her childhood, career and life today with husband Tom Brady and their children, son Benjamin Rein, 8, and 5-year-old daughter Vivian Lake.

“In Lessons, a work of deep vulnerability, courage and honesty, Gisele reveals for the first time what she’s learned over the past 37 years that has helped her live a meaningful life.”

It goes on to say that the book hopes to inspire other women to “uncover their own power, meaning and purpose” too.

Eager fans will have to wait until October 2 to get their hands on a copy, but you can pre-order the $27 harcover on amazon.com now.