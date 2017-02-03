Glamour Girls! Lena Dunham and Cast Stun at Sixth and Final HBO Premiere in N.Y.C.

The Girls are going out in style for their final season.

Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke all channeled their high fashion alter-egos for the sixth and final premiere of the HBO show at New York City’s Alice Tully Hall on Thursday.

And Dunham’s Todd Oldham dress was everything her on-screen character, Hannah Horvath, could ever dream of.

The Girls‘ creator and star stunned in the black and silver ensemble that was covered in metallic studs on the skirt. Along with Fred Leighton jewels and black Jimmy Choo heels, she amped up the glam factor with glittery red eyeshadow and long faux ponytail.

Dunham wasn’t the only one to get the “wear black attire” memo. Costar Williams took the more innovative route with an off-the-shoulder bodice and high-waisted trouser set from Gabriela Hearst. The 28-year-old actress completed her look with pointed Louboutin heels.

Like Williams, Kirke also opted for a monochromatic look. The mother of two chose a white one-shoulder high-slit gown by Rosie Assoulin that was accented with black detailing along the neckline and bodice.

It was all about mixing it up for Mamet, who spent her 29th birthday with her Girls family on the blue carpet. Dressed in a cheetah-print high neck silk blouse and embellished metallic Marc Jacobs mini dress, Mamet showed off her long legs with black Charlotte Olympia heels.

Also at the premiere were Girls‘ showrunner Jenni Konner, star Andrew Rannells, Rita Wilson as well as executive producer Judd Apatow and his wife Leslie Mann, who wore Alexander McQueen.

The 10-episode final season of Girls premieres Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.