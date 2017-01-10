Gina Rodriguez Misses Her Golden Globes Gown: ‘I Should Have Gotten Married That Night!’

Gina Rodriguez really switched-up her red carpet style this year at the 2017 Golden Globes with a standout sparkly Naeem Khan halter gown (and Chopard jewels) that landed her on all our best dressed lists. But it’s been two days since she returned the dress and she’s having major withdrawal issues – even wishing she’d tied the knot just to get to wear it longer.

Just saw this and I'm going to be real, I should have stolen that dress. Or got married that night. Or slept in the dress. Something. Stolen the dress. Is it too late for me to steal this dress @naeemkhannyc ?!? A video posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:21am PST

The actress was reliving her glam Hollywood moment from the red carpet on Instagram, posting a slow-motion video of herself showing off the sparkly fringe appliqué on the gown when it struck her: the dire mistake she made in returning it. “I should have stolen that dress,” she wrote. “Or got married that night. Or slept in the dress. Something.”

RELATED PHOTOS: The Night’s Most Major Dresses

She ends up deciding that stealing was definitely the way to go: “Is it too late for me to steal this dress @naeemkhannyc ?!?”

You may think it’s a long shot for her to ask the designer for a second chance with the dress through social media, but the odds are a lot better than you may think. Last year a fan tweeted Rodriguez saying how much she loved the blue Zac Posen off-the-shoulder gown she wore to the 2016 Golden Globes, saying she would love to wear it to prom. Rodriguez actually replied and said that she doesn’t own that dress, but does have the black strapless Badgley Mischka dress from the 2015 show (where she just happened to win for best actress!).

She ended up sending the high schooler her dress, and the girl really did wear it to prom. (We know, “straight out of a telenovela!”)

We really hope Rodriguez gets the gown back and is able to wear it to her wedding… or the next 20 award shows. If anything else, she could loan it to her Jane the Virgin costar Andrea Navedo. It was basically made for Xiomara to wear singing and shimmying in on stage.

Are you loving Rodriguez’s gown?