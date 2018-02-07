Gillian Anderson is joining the growing flock of celebrities who would “rather go naked than wear fur.” And The X-Files star proved just that in PETA‘s latest campaign aiming to prevent the cruel treatment of animals in the fashion industry and beyond.

The Emmy winner wears nothing but a pair of costume cat ears and a huge smile in PETA’s newest ad, which will be featured on a 70-foot billboard hanging over Penn Station during New York Fashion Week this month.

“I found it liberating to use my body to make an important statement,” Anderson, 49, says of teaming with PETA for the powerful photo shoot. “People tend to look away from anti-fur ads showing mangled animals, but they’re drawn to PETA’s ‘naked’ campaign, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

In the past, stars like Pink and Taraji P. Henson have stripped down for PETA’s fashion week ads to protest the use of fur on the runway.

“I would like to say I’ve always been fur-free,” Pink said after her billboard was revealed in February 2015. “Unfortunately, I went through a selfish phase and wore fur on a couple of occasions. But I wised up and now boycott fur completely.”

Pink posed for PETA's "I'd rather be naked than wear fur" campaign in 2015. Ruven Afanador/PETA

More and more designers have stopped using fur and joined PETA’s cause after year’s of protests from the animal-rights organization. Most recently, Michael Kors and Gucci announced their collections would no longer include real fur.

In 2015, Anderson teamed up for a PETA TV spot which followed the series finale of her cannibal-themed NBC show Hannibal. Anderson and Hannibal producer Bryan Fuller put together the shock ad (below), which shows the actress sitting down to dinner with her leg as the main course.

“Writing Hannibal made me realize that human beings and other animals have more similarities than differences,” Fuller told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It had a direct impact on how I view meat and what I put in my body. Eating another sentient being is no different than eating another human being, in my mind. The trauma of Hannibal cuts both ways.”