Gigi Hadid and Zayn Celebrate His Birthday by Stepping Out in Twin Matrix Outfits for Night Out

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik celebrated the singer’s 25th birthday by wearing matching outfits.

The couple — who have been dating for over two years — were spotted leaving Hadid’s apartment in New York City on Friday night wearing twin outfits that looked straight out of the 1999 blockbuster movie The Matrix.

Hadid, 22, wore a shiny black coat with black crocodile-print pants, which she accessorized with a pair of tiny black sunglasses — a trend which has also been favored by Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West.

Malik, 25, wore an ankle-length black coat with black pants and shoes, which he also accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

The birthday boy acknowledged the inspiration on social media, sharing an image of the pair in their outfits surrounded by green strips of binary code on his Instagram Story.

Earlier on Friday, Hadid wished her boyfriend a happy birthday by sharing a shirtless video of the 25-year-old doing his best “birthday boogie.”

In the video the “Pillowtalk” singer strikes a silly face while thrusting his hips forward, as his multitude of tattoos — and washboard abs — peek out underneath an opened blazer, jeans, and a pair of Tommy Hilfiger underwear.

birthday boogie 🕺🏻😍🤣 @zayn A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 12, 2018 at 1:30pm PST

Ever the loving girlfriend, this wasn’t the only birthday tribute the 22-year-old model had up her sleeve.

Hadid had previously shared an Instagram tribute to Malik filled with some of the sweet and special moments they had shared together during the past year.

“Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday,” she wrote alongside a series of sweet videos and pictures of the couple sharing some cute and cuddly moments.

“Cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn,” she added. “Happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side x”

In an interview with the Evening Standard in June, Malik admitted that dating someone who is accustomed to fame like Hadid — whose mom Yolanda Hadid previously starred on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — “definitely” makes romance in the spotlight easier.

“But,” he added, “I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple.’ That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me.”

Zayn Malik (left) and Gigi Hadid Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Malik continued, “When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s—. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.”