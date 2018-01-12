Gigi Hadid Shares Steamy Shirtless Video of Zayn Dancing in Honor of His 25th Birthday

Zayn Malik’s birthday is getting off to a steamy start!

On Friday, Gigi Hadid wished her boyfriend of over two years a happy birthday by sharing a shirtless video of the 25-year-old doing his best “birthday boogie.”

In the video the “Pillowtalk” singer strikes a silly face while thrusting his hips forward, as his multitude of tattoos — and washboard abs — peek out underneath an opened blazer, jeans, and a pair of Tommy Hilfiger underwear.

birthday boogie 🕺🏻😍🤣 @zayn A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 12, 2018 at 1:30pm PST

Ever the loving girlfriend, this wasn’t the only birthday tribute the 22-year-old model had up her sleeve.

Hadid had previously shared an Instagram tribute to the birthday boy filled with some of the sweet and special moments they had shared together during the past year.

“Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday,” she wrote alongside a series of sweet videos and pictures of the couple sharing some cute and cuddly moments.

“Cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn,” she added. “Happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side x”

In an interview with the Evening Standard earlier this year, Malik admitted that dating someone who is accustomed to fame like Hadid — whose mom Yolanda Hadid once starred on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — “definitely” makes romance in the spotlight easier.

“But,” he added, “I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple.’ That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me.”

Malik continued, “When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s—. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.”

And one of the secrets to their romance is that even though the pair both have busy schedules, they always make seeing each other a priority.

“It’s actually not that hard for us [to line up schedules],” Malik told Billboard in November — before revealing the reason it’s so easy is because Hadid is in charge of the calendar. “It helps that she’s really organized. Thank God! Because I’m really not, so she helps organize my schedule around seeing her!”

Of course it probably also helps that the couple “pretty much live together,” splitting time between his homes in Los Angeles and London, and Hadid’s apartment in New York City.

The heartthrob, who made headlines for leaving the successful boy band One Direction in 2015, also revealed that his girlfriend is one of the few people who gets to hear his music while it’s still being written.

“She’s in the studio quite a lot,” Malik said, adding that “She likes to cook for me and stuff — when I’m here late, she’ll come down and bring me food. She’s cool.”