Back On? Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Share Steamy Kiss Less Than Two Months After Breakup

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may be back on.

The couple, who broke up after spending nearly two years together in March, were spotted making out on the streets of N.Y.C. on Sunday, sparking suspicion that Hadid, 23, and Malik, 25, are back together.

After strolling through the city holding hands, Malik (who showed off a freshly shaved head and new head tattoo) didn’t show any signs of secrecy when he leaned in to plant a kiss right on Hadid’s lips.

The Image Direct

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The young couple confirmed their breakup in individual statements posted to Twitter back in March.

RELATED VIDEO: Gigi and Bella Hadid Sport Coordinating Pantsuits with ‘S’ Brooches at ‘Being Serena’ Premiere

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and friend,” Malik wrote in his statement. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time; we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ”

Splash News

For her part, Hadid wrote, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience over a few years … not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for.”

The model seemed to keep things open-ended, ending her statement, “As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will be. xG”

Not long after splitting, Malik went on a tattoo frenzy, adding two new ink pieces to his neck and even getting a dramatic platinum-blonde breakover hair dye job. And last month, in an interview during On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the singer revealed his new single, “Let Me,” was inspired by his relationship with Hadid.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Time Gigi Hadid Wore Zayn Malik’s Name

“I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” he said, adding the song was written “about seven or eight months ago.”

“I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do,” he added about their split. “Things change, and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.”

PapCulture / Splash News

Fans began speculating the couple might be rekindling their romance when Malik was spotted at her N.Y.C. home on a recent evening, and then leaving the apartment the next day wearing the same hoodie as the day before.