Gigi Hadid Wears Enormous Pink Puffer Coat, Sets the Street Style Bar High for 2018

The hottest street style trend for models in 2017 was undoubtedly, a wacky pair of pant. Gigi Hadid championed the look when she wore statement pants during a summer heat wave, which sparked others like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid to follow suit. But now that Gigi’s mastered that style hurdle, she’s bringing a whole new street style movement to 2018 — statement puffer jackets and tiny sunglasses.

It may just be 10 days into the new year, but the supermodel has already found her fashion groove. She’s been stepping out in oversize puffy coats paired with teeny tiny “Kanye West-approved” sunglasses four different times already and all have been paired with her signature bold pants, naturally.

On Tuesday, she was spotted out in N.Y.C. wearing a pair of shimmery gold leopard-print culottes but that wasn’t even the most shocking part of the look — she paired them with a long pink quilted sleeping bag coat with a matching cropped sweater, pink Mary Jane flats and small-framed white sunglasses.

Earlier in the week, Gigi was seen wearing a faux fur coat with matching bell bottom pants, a navy sweater, tinted sunglasses and a purse even tinier than her shades.

Last weekend, she headed out in the extreme cold wearing an unbuttoned maroon coat with a matching sweater, checkered pants and white-framed cat-eye sunglasses.

And she kicked off the new year with a Matrix-style outfit with her rectangular frames, belted black shirtdress with turtleneck and a cropped, white puffy coat.

Hadid’s bright puffer obsession isn’t much of a surprise. She revealed at a Reebok holiday event late last year that one of her new year’s style resolutions was to wear more color.

“For 2018, I’m really into color. Whichever color is the one that makes you smile when you wake up in the morning is the one for you that day,” Hadid shared.

While we wait to see what crazy new trend she comes up with next, be on the lookout for all her supermodel friends to copy the look.