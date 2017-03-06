Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik have been inseparable lately. They’ve been spotted out together in Paris (the model’s currently busy walking every big-name runway, while he’s on-hand to support her). And they just made an adorable video for Malik’s fans at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. So when we spotted Hadid wearing a very a suspicious ring on her left hand, of course our engagement radar detector went off.

But don’t get your hopes up: It’s not from Malik and not her engagement ring. But we’re still really loving this beautiful blue diamond design.

Her favorite wear-everywhere bling is from jewelry designer Amanda Marmer. It features five blue diamonds surrounded by rose-colored thin band in 14k gold and retails for $1,250.

Even though we’re bummed this isn’t a secret engagement ring from her Malik, the couple have been going strong since their brief split over the summer.

In her new cover story for British Vogue, the model gushed about her and Malik’s cute and cozy date night style. “When I’m in L.A. I mostly stay in because it’s my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking.” She adds, “We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up. I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.'”

If that’s not a good reason to bring back #relationshipgoals, we don’t know what is.

